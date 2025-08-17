Fahadh Faasil reveals he was offered Alejandro González Iñárritu’s film, but turned it down for this reason

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most exciting actors working in India today, having given several notable performances in films like 22 Female Kottayam, Maheshinte Prathikaaram, and Aavesham, among others. The actor has now revealed in a new interview with Cue Studio that he was in talks to play a part in an international production helmed by Alejandro González Iñárritu- the Mexican filmmaker behind films like The Revenant, Birdman and Children of Men. Fahadh Faasil shared that he was considered to play a part in a film helmed by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu.

What Fahadh said

During the interview, Fahadh said that it was his accent that caused an issue. He said, “It was not like he rejected me, but it was the accent that he was concerned about. To perfect the accent, I was told to go to the US and stay there for three or four months. But they weren’t ready to pay for that. That’s why I skipped it. Otherwise, I would have gone running. The commercial aspects of it wouldn’t have worked out. I didn’t feel that kind of fire for it to do so much for my accent.”

He continued, “I spoke to him on a video call. It might be during that conversation that he also realised, ‘Oh, this isn’t the guy I’m looking for.’ Such things happen. There have been many films I lost during such meetings. All the magic in my life happened here in Malayalam. So, even in the future, if any new changes were to happen, I want them to come from Malayalam. I don’t think I will leave Kerala for that. If a project emerges that redefines me in some way, I want it to be in Malayalam.”

Details about the Hollywood film

Although Fahadh did not confirm the film that he was in talks to star in, Alejandro González Iñárritu's next film stars Tom Cruise and is set for an October 2026 release. As per the official logline, the untitled project is about the "most powerful man in the world" who embarks on a "frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.” It also stars Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Riz Ahmed.

Fahadh was last seen in Maareesan. He is gearing up for the release of the romantic comedy OKCK, which hits theatres on August 29.