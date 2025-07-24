Kamal Haasan is all praise for Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu-starrer Maareesan, calls it: ‘Inventive, spirited cinema’

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu's Maareesan has received a thumbs-up from Kamal Haasan. The comedy thriller, directed by Sudheesh Sankar, is set to release in theatres on Friday. On Thursday, Kamal took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his review of the film, in which he noted that it left him ‘laughing, thinking, and admiring its craft.’ (Also read: Kamal Haasan meets friend Rajinikanth ahead of Rajya Sabha oath-taking ceremony; fans say, ‘Moments like these are gold’) Kamal Haasan penned a glowing review of Maareesan.

Kamal Haasan's review

In his post, Kamal said, “Watched Maareesan - a film that dances effortlessly between wit and depth, leaving me laughing, thinking, and admiring its craft. Had a wonderful conversation with the team to congratulate them on this delightful creation.”

He continued, “Beneath its humour lies a socially conscious lens on human emotion and a keen gaze at the darker shadows of our society. The kind of inventive, spirited cinema I naturally gravitate towards - both as viewer and creator.”

What is Maareesan about?

Maareesan tells the story of Dhaya (Fahadh), a thief, who sets out on a journey with Velayudham (Vadivelu), who has Alzheimer's disease, intending to loot him. However, the trip ends up changing their lives forever. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music of the film, whereas Kalaiselvan Sivaji has handled the cinematography.

Kamal was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The film marked his collaboration with the director after the cult classic Nayakan. The gangster drama revolves around him and his adopted son, Amaran, played by Silambarasan. Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Abhirami, and others also star in it. The film opened to mixed reviews, following massive controversy over a remark made by Kamal at a promotional event, and underperformed at the box office. It is now available to watch on Netflix.