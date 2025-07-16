Kamal Haasan meets friend Rajinikanth ahead of Rajya Sabha oath-taking ceremony; fans say, ‘Moments like these are gold’

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are widely regarded as two of the legends in Indian Cinema. Both of the actors were introduced to the Tamil film industry by the director K. Balachander, and frequently appeared together in films during the 1970s and early 1980s. On Wednesday, Kamal took to his X account to share a series of pictures where he was seen with longtime friend Rajinikanth. (Also read: Aasif Khan heart attack: Panchayat actor hospitalised after ‘health issues’, says, ‘Don’t take one day for granted') Kamal Haasan shared that he was 'delighted' to meet Rajinikanth.

Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth

In the pictures, Kamal was seen receiving a bouquet of flowers from Rajinikanth, and a note as well. Kamal and Rajinikanth were all smiles as they smiled and posed for a couple of pictures. In the caption, Kamal wrote in Tamil, “I shared my joy with my friend Rajinikanth before embarking on my new journey. I am happy and delighted."

Kamal Haasan was seen in a light pink T-shirt and trousers, while Rajinikanth was dressed in a white veshti and shirt.

Kamal was elected as a Rajya Sabha member with the support of the DMK-led alliance in June. An earlier post on the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam read, “The leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Mr. Kamal Haasan, was elected as a Rajya Sabha member on behalf of Makkal Needhi Maiam with the support of the alliance parties led by DMK in the Rajya Sabha elections held in June. We are pleased to inform that Leader Mr. Kamal Haasan will take the oath of office in Parliament on July 25th (25-07-2025) and assume his position.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the pictures, several ardent fans of the two posted in the comment section. One said, “Timeless icons, bound by friendship and mutual respect. Moments like these are pure gold!” A second fan commented, “Such friendships are rare and heartwarming in a highly competitive Film Industry. Rajinikanth sir & Kamal Haasan sir are great friends for 50 years with mutual respect. Highly inspiring friends, who are legends in their own way now. Hats off to the Legends.”

A comment read, "It's always heartening to see your friendship… There won't be another duo like u two." Another said, “So nice to see these two legends embracing. See the joy in their faces, pure love of friendship.”

On the work front, Kamal was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, which will hit theatres on August 14.