Lokesh Kanagaraj's whopping salary for 350 crore Rajinikanth film Coolie revealed: ‘It doubled after success of Leo’

There have been rumours for a while now that Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film with Rajinikanth is mounted on a ₹350-400 crore budget. There has also been chatter about how Rajinikanth is taking home a whopping ₹150 crore salary, while Lokesh is taking ₹50 crore. In an interview with THR India, the director confirmed his salary, putting speculation to rest once and for all. (Also Read: Aamir Khan told Lokesh Kanagaraj he can't lie anymore about being in Rajinikanth's Coolie, couldn't keep cameo secret) Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing Rajinikanth for the first time in Coolie.

Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms salary for Coolie

Unlike most filmmakers and actors who play coy, Lokesh did not just confirm his salary for Coolie, he also revealed in the interview that it doubled after the success of Vijay-starrer Leo. “I can’t say anything about Rajinikanth sir’s salary. However, the ₹50 crore you have mentioned is my salary…that has happened because of my previous film, Leo. Leo made over ₹600 crore, so now I’m getting twice as much as what I made previously,” said the director.

He also added that he got the amount as it took him two years to make Coolie. “I pay my taxes, and I’m able to support my friends and family thanks to the same. I don’t have any complaints on the sacrifices I needed to make to get to this point; my last two years went completely into the making of Coolie, and it was my responsibility,” said Lokesh. When asked if there’s pressure for the film to make ₹1000 crore, he stated that no one needs to be concerned about the box office figures, but the producer, director and actor.

About Coolie

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat. Produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. It is slated for release in theatres on 14 August and will clash with Ayan Mukerji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2.