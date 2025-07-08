Nagarjuna drops major spoilers about his, Aamir Khan's roles in Rajinikanth's Coolie: ‘You will be shocked’

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, is one of the most-awaited films this year. In an interview with Mid-Day, Nagarjuna dropped major spoilers about his and Aamir Khan’s roles in the film, revealing fresh details that the audience wasn’t aware of. (Also Read: Aamir Khan turns up the heat as Dahaa in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, fans call it a ‘banger first look’) Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan play key roles in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.

Nagarjuna drops major spoilers about Coolie

Recently, the makers of Coolie confirmed that Aamir will play Dahaa in the film by dropping a monochrome picture of him smoking a pipe while dressed in a vest and jeans. Nagarjuna revealed that he does not have scenes with Aamir and said, “Aamir and I don't have scenes together. We have two different chapters in the film. But I saw his work afterwards; his performance is brilliant. You'll see a new Aamir and be shocked.”

What’s more, Nagarjuna also revealed that he plays the main antagonist, Simon, in Coolie and will face off Rajinikanth in the film. “This was a fun experience because of how different it is from what I've done so far. Being the main antagonist, I had many scenes with Rajini sir. It's him against me!” said the actor. He did abstain from revealing anything about the film's story, which seems to revolve around gold smuggling if the promotional material is anything to go by.

About Coolie

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. The film will be released in theatres on 14 August and will face off against Ayan Mukerji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 at the box office. Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat also star in it. While nothing much is known about the story of Coolie, it is not expected to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) along with Kaithi, Vikram, Leo and Benz, which has yet to be released.