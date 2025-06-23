Massive crowd lines up in Mysore to greet Rajinikanth as he shoots for Jailer 2; watch his reaction

Nelson Dilipkumar is shooting for his upcoming film Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth in Bilikere, Mysore. Fans who caught a whiff of the Tamil star’s presence there lined up in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of him. Take a look at how Rajinikanth reacted to seeing them there. (Also Read: Kannappa's first review comes from Rajinikanth; Vishnu Manchu and Mohan Babu reveal what the superstar said about film) Rajinikanth looked happy to see the large crowd that had gathered for him.

Rajinikanth overwhelmed by fans’ love

In a video doing the rounds online, Rajinikanth can be seen smiling widely and looking overwhelmed as he comes out of the sunroof of his car to greet the crowd. Numerous people can be seen calling out for him with their phones whipped out. As fans follow his car, he can even be seen gesturing to them to be careful. The video also shows the police and Rajinikanth’s security trying to manage the crowd as a large convoy of vehicles with the film’s team, including Rajinikanth, passes by.

Nelson Dilipkumar celebrates birthday with Rajinikanth

Shooting for Jailer 2, which also stars Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Balakrishna, is in full swing. Recently, Nelson even celebrated his birthday with Rajinikanth on the sets of Jailer 2. As he turned 41 on 21 June, the film’s producers, Sun Pictures, posted pictures of his birthday on social media. Rajinikanth can be seen handing Nelson a bouquet in the pictures while Yogi Babu feeds him cake. Nelson looked happy to be celebrating the day with the actors on set.

About Jailer 2

Rajinikanth reprises his role as Muthuvel Pandian, aka Tiger, for the sequel to the 2023 hit film Jailer. Ramya Krishnan is also back as his wife, Vijaya, aka Viji. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, which will hit screens next year. Apart from the confirmed cast, recently, there have been rumours that a Bollywood star will also feature in a cameo. Rajinikanth will also soon star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, which will be released on August 14.