Balakrishna roped in for a crucial role in Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2; everything we know

When Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer hit screens in 2023, the Rajinikanth-starrer was also received well in Telugu. While Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar’s memorable cameos went viral on social media, fans from the Telugu states were hurt that Nandamuri Balakrishna or Chiranjeevi were not roped in for a cameo too. But with the sequel, Jailer 2, Nelson is about to rectify that. (Also Read: Shiva Rajkumar says his wife wasn't impressed with his cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer: ‘You just walk with a cigar’) Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 will feature a powerful cameo by Nandamuri Balakrishna,

Nandamuri Balakrishna roped in for Jailer 2

A source close to the film’s unit confirms to Hindustan Times that Balakrishna has finally said yes to playing a crucial role in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. “It is true that NBK has said yes to a powerful role in Jailer 2. He loved what Nelson pitched to him and looks forward to shooting for the film soon,” says the source, adding, “He plays more of a guest role in the film than a cameo because he wanted something solid, and Nelson delivered. Fans are going to love it.”

When Balakrishna was considered for Jailer

After noticing the gripe people had with the movie for no representation from Tollywood, Nelson revealed to Cinema Vikatan in 2023 that Balakrishna was initially considered for a role. He said, “Balakrishna sir was in my mind, but I could not design and fit his character into the script properly. That’s why I dropped it. I feel that in Jailer 2, if Balakrishna does the role I have in mind, it will be powerful. I will definitely approach him because I want him to play a deadly police officer.”

Earlier this month, when Shiva was promoting his recent Kannada film, 45, in Hyderabad, he was asked if Balakrishna has been roped in yet for Jailer 2. He replied, “I don’t know if he is acting in the film. I know I am in it because Nelson has confirmed. If Balakrishna is there, it’s good because I’ve not worked with him, as in shared scenes with him. In Gautamiputra Satakarni, he’s away from me. But we’re very close, more like family, and he calls my father Chikkappa (uncle).”