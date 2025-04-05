Jr NTR indirectly confirms doing a film with Nelson Dilipkumar under Naga Vamsi's production: ‘We'll do something soon’

Jr NTR to star in Nelson Dilipkumar-Naga Vamsi film

The actor said, "If I talk about Vamsi too much, maybe he'll get dishti (nazar). He has gotten used to good happening to him. We're about to do something soon. He will announce it soon when he can. The day we announce it, I'll let Vamsi deal with you (his fans)."

About the film, as per reports

Last month, Pinkvilla reported that Jr NTR will team up with Nelson Dilipkumar "for a one-of-a-kind action film, which will go on floors in the second half of 2026.

Quoting a source talking about the actor's upcoming films, Pinkvilla reported, “NTR Jr has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan up for release in August 2025, that will be followed by Dragon in 2026, and either of Devara 2 and Nelson’s next in 2027. He is also speaking to the director of Hi Nana for a two-part feature film.”

More about Jr NTR's films

Fans saw Jr NTR last in Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. In Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR plays a dual role, taking on the characters of Devara and Varadha. The film's storyline revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting, where power dynamics are in constant flux. It released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, and features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor. In India, the movie was released on September 27.

Fans will see Jr NTR next in Yash Raj Films' War 2, set to release worldwide in theatres on August 14. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.