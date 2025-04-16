Shiva Rajkumar says his wife wasn't impressed with his cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer: ‘You just walk with a cigar’

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar was recently promoting his film with Nimma Upendra and Raj B Shetty, which is titled 45, in Hyderabad. He was asked about his cameo in Nelson Dilipkumar’s 2023 Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, given that a sequel is in the works. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Aamir Khan to star with Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna in Coolie, reveals co-star Upendra Rao) Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar in a still from Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer.

Shiva Rajkumar shares his wife’s opinion on his cameo in Jailer

Shiva stated at the press conference that he did not expect his cameo to click as well as it did. He said, “Jailer, even I did not expect. I just did because Rajini sir…I’ve been seeing him since I was young. He’s more like family. And then they asked me for his film; I did not want to say no. Even if it was a dashing shot (quick shot) also it’s enough, no problem. I did not ask the story also, he comes and touches that’s enough. Because he’s like a father figure for me. Nelson told me the story, and there was no second question.”

He then added that his wife, Geetha, says all he did was push a tissue box and smoke a cigar, “But how that look worked out, I promise even now I don’t know. First day after release, my friends are calling me, enna macha, enna da? (what is this friend) I was confused, I had just two scenes. They said, super macha. Even now my wife asks, what did you do actually in Jailer? You just walk with a cigar, that’s it, and pushed one tissue box. I did not think the tissue will make this big issue. I should thank the cameraman, director and Anirudh for giving me good music. That music went everywhere.”

About Jailer 2

Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan are shooting with Nelson again for Jailer 2 in Kerala. Shiva and Mammootty's cameos in Jailer went viral on social media when the film was released. Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures and will see SJ Suryah join the cast. The star cameos in the sequel are yet to be revealed.