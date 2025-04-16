Aamir Khan to star with Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna in Coolie, reveals co-star Upendra Rao

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to vow the audience with his next action thriller Coolie. The film is already creating a buzz as it will bring together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Apart from Rajnikanth, the film also features Tamil superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Kannada star Upendra Rao. And now it has been revealed that the film will also have a cameo from Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Aamir Khan's cameo has been confirmed in Rajinikanth's next, Coolie, which will hit the theaters on August 19.

(Also read: Rajinikanth gets out of car to greet fans screaming for their ‘thalaivar’ outside Kerala resort. See his reaction)

Aamir Khan's cameo revealed

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kannada actor Upendra Rao has confirmed the news during an event promoting his next, 45, with Shiva Kumar and Raj B Shetty in Hyderabad.

In a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) from the press event, Upendra was asked about his experience on working in Coolie and he said, "I did not ask him anything but when Lokesh (Kanagaraj) garu told me the story. All I said was it's enough even if I get to stand next to him (Rajinikanth) for a few minutes. Because if I'm Ekalavya, he's my Dronacharya. If he gave everyone entertainment, he gave me enlightenment. Rajini sir is like that, and I'm blessed to have worked with him." When asked if he shot with Nagarjuna and Aamir also, he said, "Yeah yeah, we have combination scenes together."

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie will witness Rajnikanth playing a character with grey shades. Nagarjuna and Upendra will be seen in key roles, while the cast of the film also includes Shruti Hassan, Sathyaraj and Soubin Shahir.

Aamir Khan's cameo will be introduced at an important juncture in the film, however, the details of role are yet unknown. Pooja Hegde has also been confirmed to feature in a special dance number in the film. Produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures the film is slated to hit the theaters on August 19.