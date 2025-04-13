Rajinikanth gets out of car to greet fans screaming for their ‘thalaivar’ outside Kerala resort . See his reaction

Actor Rajinikanth is in Kerala shooting for his upcoming film Jailer 2 with Nelson Dilipkumar. A video of the actor greeting fans who lined up outside his resort to catch a glimpse of him is doing rounds on social media. He looked overwhelmed as he got out of his car and did this. (Also Read: Hundreds of fans line up to see Rajinikanth as he shoots Jailer 2 in Kerala with Ramya Krishnan. See pics) Rajinikanth got out of his car when he spotted the fans lined up for him in Kerala.

Rajinikanth folds hands as fans scream ‘thalaivar’

The video taken by a fan shows Rajinikanth’s car pulling up to the Tuskers Hill by Poppys luxury resort in Anaikatti, Kerala. When he notices the fans being held back by a bouncer, the actor gets out of his car to greet them. As soon as he does that, fans start hooting and hollering, with some calling out for their ‘thalaivar’ (leader or boss).

As soon as Rajinikanth hears the familiar term, he folds his hands and waves at the fans calling out to him. He waves and smiles at them once again before making his way back into the car. Security personnel could be seen asking fans if they were happy to have seen Rajinikanth, and they replied in an affirmative tone. The fans also cheer for him as his car makes its way inside the resort.

On Friday too, Rajinikanth greeted fans from his car as they lined up at the shooting spot to meet him. A picture of him waving at them with a wide smile on his face was doing rounds on social media.

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam and Vettaiyan; the former was a flop, while the latter did reasonably well. He recently shot for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Nagarjuna, Nimma Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy. The film is scheduled to release on August 14. Jailer 2 is a sequel to his 2023 hit Jailer.