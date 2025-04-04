Coolie release date: Rajinikanth film to clash with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2; fans call it ‘Salaar vs Dunki 2.0’

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie’s release date was announced on Friday. The much-awaited film will clash with Ayan Mukherji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 on August 14, ahead of Independence Day. Here’s how fans reacted to the news, wondering if it’ll be another Salaar vs Dunki, wondering ‘Who’s taking the crown?’ (Also Read: We watch Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi films, but their fans don't see ours: Salman Khan on why Bollywood can't go pan-India) Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth in stills from War and Coolie.

Coolie to clash with War 2

The team of Coolie announced the news of its release on Friday evening, writing, “Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th.” This announcement came after the producers Sun Pictures teased the announcement on Thursday. The new monochrome poster released during the announcement shows Rajinikanth whistling as his forehead bleeds and his hair is in disarray. Fans were thrilled to finally have a release date for one of the most-awaited films from Tamil cinema.

Fans pick sides already

It did not go unnoticed that War 2 was also releasing on the same date. Fans immediately began picking sides, with some rooting for Coolie and others for War 2. However, everyone seemed to agree that both films releasing on the same day would cause a massive clash. “Can we Declare This THE BIGGEST CLASH OF THE DECADE?” questioned on X (formerly Twitter) user, while another wrote, “#Coolie declares War on #War2.” Some even made memes on the clash, making WWE references and calling it the ‘biggest battle’.

About Coolie and War 2

Coolie will feature an ensemble cast apart from Rajinikanth, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy. Aamir Khan is rumoured to play a cameo. The film with music by Anirudh Ravichander will not be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. War 2, the 6th film in the YRF spy universe, will mark Jr NTR’s debut in Bollywood. Kiara Advani will also star in the sequel to the 2019 film War.