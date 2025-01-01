Boney Kapoor calls War 2 actor Jr NTR a ‘new face’; Siddharth corrects him, trolls accuse him of being delulu

N. T. Rama Rao Jr, fondly called Jr NTR or Tarak by fans, is one of the biggest superstars of our country. The actor, who predominantly stars in Telugu films, has a huge fan base around the world. Not just the audience but even Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor, who worked with Jr NTR in his last release Devara: Part 1 (2024), is an admirer of the superstar. In fact, during the promotions of their action drama, she expressed her delight at sharing the screen with Tarak and claimed that she wanted him as her co-star in every film in the future. So it was quite a shock for fans when her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor referred to Tarak as a ‘new face’ recently. Boney Kapoor has called Janhvi Kapoor's Devara co-star Jr NTR a 'new face'

During a roundtable conversation hosted by Galatta Plus, Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor remembered how the audience accepted Kamal Haasan after the release of Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981) even though he was a ‘fresh face’ for Hindi-speaking regions. When actor and filmmaker Siddharth asked if such a collaboration would work today, Boney replied, “It can. Why has Adi Chopra (Aditya Chopra) taken Tarak (Jr NTR) for his film?” Producer Naga Vamsi corrected him whereas Siddharth stated, “You are talking about one of the biggest superstars in the industry working with one of the biggest film producers in India.”

Well, not just Siddharth but even netizens were miffed at Boney for calling Jr NTR a ‘new face’. In the comment section below, one social media user slammed the filmmaker by writing, “Boney thatha calling taarak anna as a new face and sid anand gave him chance to act in bollywood is so hilarious, dude Taarak is a biggest superstar in Telugu and he is well know in Hindi mass center's than your bollywood heroes. Sid anand didn't gave chance to Taarak infact Taarak accepted their request to act in hindi film. Bollywood people live in their own delusional world still today without knowing reality on ground,” whereas another comment read, “Tarak is a new face itseems 😅. He is biggest star in south.” Another internet user pointed out, “Boney is in his own delulu, living 20th century glory of Bollywood amd ignoring innocently about present 21st century bollywood,” whereas a fan joked, “Honestly I wish Karan Johar was here for Kill. Boney Kapoor is killing the vibe, always talking about yesteryear’s Hindi films. Enough yaar.”

Jr NTR will be making his Bollywood debut this year with War 2. Tarak will be locking horns as the antagonist with Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan in the Ayan Mukerji directorial, which is a sequel to Aditya Chopra’s 2019 blockbuster hit film War.