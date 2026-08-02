Gorakhpur: Boy, 9, killed, cousin critical in revenge attack over eve-teasing complaint

A nine-year-old boy was killed and his 16-year-old cousin critically injured after a group of men allegedly attacked them with sticks, iron rods and bricks in Pipraich on Saturday evening, police said here on Sunday. Officials said the assault was allegedly carried out in retaliation for a complaint over the alleged harassment of the deceased’s Class 11 female relative. For representation only (Sourced)

The deceased, Saras Singh, a Class IV student, and his cousin Shiv Kumar were allegedly intercepted near Bella Kanta Crossing while on their way to a paan shop. Police said Shiv Kumar was the primary target, but Saras sustained fatal injuries while trying to intervene.

Both were taken to the Pipraich Community Health Centre and later referred to BRD Medical College, where Saras died around 2 am on Sunday. Shiv Kumar remains in critical condition.

According to police, the dispute began after a local youth allegedly harassed a Class 11 girl from Shiv Kumar’s family during a programme in the first week of July. Although a village panchayat had reportedly settled the issue, tensions allegedly continued between the two sides.

Officials said nearly half a dozen accused allegedly reached the paan shop owned by the deceased’s father, Raju Singh, at Bella Kanta Crossing. Finding him absent, they allegedly attacked Saras and Shiv Kumar, allegedly in revenge for the complaint lodged at Pipraich police station.

The incident triggered tension in the area, prompting deployment of additional police personnel. Senior officers rushed to the spot, while forensic experts collected evidence. Police are examining CCTV footage and recording eyewitness statements to establish the role of each accused.

SP North Jitendra Kumar said an FIR has been registered on the complaint lodged by Raju Singh, who had earlier named several youths in the alleged eve-teasing case. Three police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who fled after the attack.

Taking note of the alleged police inaction, SSP Dr Kaustubh attached Pipraich SHO Vivek Trivedi to Police Lines following an initial inquiry and appointed Anoop Singh as the new station in-charge.

Security has been tightened in the area, and further investigation is underway.