A black crust is decaying Humayun's Tomb in Delhi. How the air is to blame, and what can be done

A black, sooty layer has been quietly spreading across the sandstone walls of Humayun's Tomb, one of Delhi's iconic Unesco World Heritage sites, and a new scientific study says the cause is unambiguous. It's Delhi's air. Visitors seen in humid weather in the afternoon at Humayun's tomb in New Delhi on Sunday, July 26, 2026. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The study, conducted jointly by IITs at Roorkee and Kanpur and published in the International Journal of Architectural Heritage, found that years of exposure to polluted air have formed patches of black crust on the tomb's red sandstone, and that this crust is now accelerating the monument's decay, according to news agency PTI on Sunday.

The researchers collected black crust samples from different parts of the tomb and analysed them for chemical composition, mineral content and microscopic structure using laboratory techniques.

What exactly is this black crust? According to the study, the crust is mainly made up of gypsum, a mineral formed when sulphur dioxide in polluted air reacts with calcium-rich dust and moisture.

Once that gypsum layer forms, it doesn't stay clean. It traps soot, dust and tiny metal particles from vehicle emissions, construction activities, road dust, biomass burning and industrial pollution, gradually forming a dark coating on the sandstone.

Researchers stressed this isn't just cosmetic staining; chemical reactions that form it gradually weaken the sandstone, making it more vulnerable to weathering and long-term deterioration, the study said as per PTI.