Is polluted air putting you at risk? Pulmonologist reveals link between pollution and rising COPD cases

Air pollution contributes to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) by exposing people to harmful substances, including fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide, and ozone. These irritants cause long-lasting lung inflammation, stress, and damage. This damage leads to narrowed airways, mucus buildup (bronchitis), and damaged air sacs (emphysema). Exposure to air pollution over a long period increases the risk of developing COPD, . Short-term spikes in pollution can trigger severe flare-ups (exacerbations), causing worse breathlessness, coughing, and infections. These flare-ups may require hospitalisation and raise the risk of death, especially for vulnerable groups like women and children who are exposed to indoor cooking smoke. Breathing in danger? Pulmonologist explains how air pollution is stealthily fueling COPD rates.(Pixabay)

What can you do to help COPD?

COPD includes progressive lung diseases, mainly chronic bronchitis and emphysema, with ongoing symptoms like a chronic cough, wheezing, and trouble breathing, which can make daily activities difficult. Nearly 50% of COPD cases happen in non-smokers, even though smoking is a known risk factor, as per Springer Nature Journal. A study in the JAMA Network shows that over 300 million people around the world have COPD, and this number is likely to grow. "Climate change and urbanisation worsen the situation, as poor air quality increases health risks and pollution is linked to COPD, especially for vulnerable groups exposed to environmental hazards", Pulmonologist Dr Sarat Kumar Behera, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, tells Health Shots.

How does air pollution affect our lungs?

To understand how outdoor air pollution affects us, we need to know what it contains: fine particles (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), and sulfur dioxide (SO₂). PM2.5 is especially harmful. These tiny particles are so small that they can penetrate deeply into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, causing systemic inflammation and respiratory problems. “For people with lung problems, outdoor pollution worsens their symptoms. As a result, they visit hospitals more frequently and incur higher healthcare costs,” says the doctor.

Don't overlook indoor air pollution

Many people focus on outdoor air pollution, but we often overlook indoor air quality. Cooking with fuels such as wood or kerosene emits harmful fumes that may increase the risk of COPD. Most people spend over 90% of their time indoors, so indoor air quality is a serious concern, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS). A study published in the Indoor Environment Journal found that prolonged exposure to indoor air pollutants can lead to persistent airway inflammation. "This can lead to various respiratory problems, which is especially worrying for women and children living in rural and semi-urban areas, as they are often exposed to these dangerous environments", says the pulmonologist.

Does air pollution affect COPD?

For people with COPD, air pollution can trigger a severe worsening of symptoms when pollution levels are high. Many patients suddenly experience shortness of breath, a persistent cough, and increased mucus production. Pollution not only worsens symptoms but also weakens the lungs' natural ability to protect themselves. "Pollutants can damage the body's mechanisms that clear mucus and germs from the lungs, which makes people more likely to get infections like pneumonia", says Dr Behera. When this happens, lung function can decline more rapidly, creating a dangerous cycle that requires immediate medical attention.

Impact of air pollution on children

Polluted air affects not only our health today but also future generations. “Children who breathe in high levels of pollution when their lungs are still developing may not grow healthy lungs, which can lead to reduced lung capacity in adulthood,” says the expert. Children who grow up in polluted areas have a much higher chance of developing respiratory problems later, such as asthma and COPD. "Parents and caregivers should be aware of the long-term effects of air pollution and help by advocating for cleaner air in their communities and supporting policy changes", says the pulmonologist.

How to reduce side effects of air pollution?

First, protect themselves by wearing masks on days when pollution levels are high, ensuring adequate ventilation in their homes, and choosing cleaner cooking methods, such as LPG or electric stoves. We need to push for policy changes in urban planning that prioritise the creation of green spaces and the reduction of emissions from cars and industry. "Public awareness campaigns can educate at-risk people about the causes of COPD that are not related to smoking and highlight the importance of air quality", shares the expert.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)