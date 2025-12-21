Gurugram authorities revise government office timings amid deteriorating pollution levels

As Delhi and neighbouring national capital region (NCR) continue to witness depleting pollution levels, the Gurugram administration announced staggered office timings for all public offices in the district. Gurugram district commissioner on Sunday on his official X (formerly Twitter)handle announced staggered timing for all public offices in the Gurugram district that come under the Haryana government and municipal corporations, councils or committees.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The fresh announcement comes two weeks after the commission for air quality management (CAQM) announced GRAP-4 curbs in the NCR region.

Gurugram district commissioner took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce the office timings have been changes for all public offices under the State Government and local municipal bodies.

“In view of deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi & NCR vide Order No. 120017/27/GRAP/2021/CAQM dated 13-12-2025,” the authorities said in the X post.

“To ensure compliance with the emergency measures, staggered office timings have been implemented for all public offices in District Gurugram under the State Government and Municipal Corporations/Councils/Committees,” it added.

According to data from central pollution control board (CPCB), Gurugram breathed ‘very poor’ air with the average AQI level over the past 24 hours being as high as 328.

What is the revised office timing now?

In view of the dense fog and plummeting air quality in the national capital region, following are the revised office timing that is effective during GRAP stage 4 across the mentioned offices in Gurugram.

State government offices: 9.30 am – 5.30 pm

Municipal corporation in Gurugram and Manesar: 8.30 am - 4.30 pm

Municipal council, Sohna and Pataudi Mandi, and municipal committee Farrukhnagar: 8.30 am - 4.30 pm

The revised timings will remain effective till further orders during Stage-IV of GRAP, the post said.

Before the latest announcement, Delhi government had also initiated similar changes in office hours earlier this November.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on November 7 announced revised working hours for Delhi government and municipal corporation of Delhi employees from November 15 as the national capital was grappling with soaring air quality index (AQI) levels.

Under this order, Delhi government offices presently function from 10 am to 6.30 pm and MCD offices from 8.30 am to 5 pm, instead of the former one where Delhi government offices operated between 9.30 am and 6 pm, and MCD offices from 9 am to 5.30 pm.

The revised timings are set to remain in place in the national capital till February 15, 2026.