Gujarat man arrested for rape, killing 4-yr-old shot dead trying to escape: Cops
Police said Parmar was arrested in the Borsad area on Sunday evening and was being brought to the police station when the incident took place.
A 30-year-old man arrested on charges of raping and murdering a four-year-old girl in Gujarat’s Anand district was shot dead by the police after he allegedly pulled out a concealed knife while in custody and attacked police personnel, a senior police officer said on Monday.
Anand superintendent of police (SP) GG Jasani said Parmar was arrested in the Borsad area on Sunday evening and was being brought to the police station when the incident took place. The police team stopped on the way because Parmar told them that he was nauseous and had to puke.
Ahmedabad Range inspector general (IG) Raghavendra Vatsa said that as soon as the vehicle stopped, he took out the concealed knife and attacked the police team. “Another policeman who intervened also suffered injuries while trying to overpower him,” Vatsa said.
The accused was repeatedly told to surrender, he added.
“When he continued attacking the policemen and tried to escape, the police first fired one round in the air before opening fire in self-defence,” Vatsa said.
Jasani said the sub-inspector leading the police team first shot him in the foot. But when he charged towards him, the officer fired four more rounds at the suspect.
Parmar was taken to Shree Krishna Hospital in Karamsad, where he was declared dead. The sub-inspector suffered multiple injuries, while the second policeman sustained injuries to his hands.
Jasani added that this was the second time that the suspect, Suresh Vitthal Parmar, had been accused of rape. Parmar, a resident of Anand district, faced a rape and murder case registered in 2020 too. He was, however, cleared of the charges due to lack of evidence in 2025.
In the latest rape case, Parmar was accused of abducting the four-year-old girl sleeping near the ticket booking window at Vasad railway station on the night of July 18. The girl was found dead on the railway tracks the following morning.
Investigators who scanned CCTV footage at the railway station spotted Parmar with the girl. He was identified and arrested on the basis of inputs from local police informers. He lived alone, didn’t have a regular job and had been estranged from his parents and family members for several years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaulik Pathak
He is an Ahmedabad-based journalist with more than two decades of experience. His career spans business journalism and general news, with reporting across politics, crime, governance, public policy, business, industry, infrastructure, energy, ports, aviation, the environment, wildlife and social issues. He began his career in feature writing before moving into business journalism, reporting on companies and sectors including energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and real estate. Over the years, his work expanded to politics, courts, crime, public policy, civic affairs, the environment and wildlife. His reporting has taken him from government offices and courtrooms to factory floors, ports, forests and remote villages, covering stories that range from industrial investments and financial markets to elections, conservation and issues affecting everyday life. While many assignments demand the pace of the daily news cycle, others require sustained reporting over months and years to follow developments beyond the headlines. He started his journalism career with the Asian Age in Ahmedabad in 2002 as a feature writer and sub-editor. Since 2022, he has been working with Hindustan Times. Earlier, he worked with Business Standard, DNA, The Economic Times, Mint and The Times of India. His longest stint was with Mint, where he spent more than eight years reporting across multiple beats. During his career, he has worked in both reporting and editing roles, contributing to page planning, local editions and special editorial projects as newsrooms evolved from print-first operations to digital publishing. Early in his career, he also worked on media and documentary projects with an NGO and as a copywriter at a communications agency before returning to journalism. Away from work, he sometimes makes time for a pair of binoculars, table tennis, cinema and the occasional poem.Read More