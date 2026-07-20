Gujarat man arrested for rape, killing 4-yr-old shot dead trying to escape: Cops

A 30-year-old man arrested on charges of raping and murdering a four-year-old girl in Gujarat’s Anand district was shot dead by the police after he allegedly pulled out a concealed knife while in custody and attacked police personnel, a senior police officer said on Monday. Ahmedabad Range inspector general (IG) Raghavendra Vatsa said that as soon as the vehicle stopped, he took out the concealed knife and attacked the police team (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Anand superintendent of police (SP) GG Jasani said Parmar was arrested in the Borsad area on Sunday evening and was being brought to the police station when the incident took place. The police team stopped on the way because Parmar told them that he was nauseous and had to puke.

Ahmedabad Range inspector general (IG) Raghavendra Vatsa said that as soon as the vehicle stopped, he took out the concealed knife and attacked the police team. “Another policeman who intervened also suffered injuries while trying to overpower him,” Vatsa said.

The accused was repeatedly told to surrender, he added.

“When he continued attacking the policemen and tried to escape, the police first fired one round in the air before opening fire in self-defence,” Vatsa said.

Jasani said the sub-inspector leading the police team first shot him in the foot. But when he charged towards him, the officer fired four more rounds at the suspect.

Parmar was taken to Shree Krishna Hospital in Karamsad, where he was declared dead. The sub-inspector suffered multiple injuries, while the second policeman sustained injuries to his hands.

Jasani added that this was the second time that the suspect, Suresh Vitthal Parmar, had been accused of rape. Parmar, a resident of Anand district, faced a rape and murder case registered in 2020 too. He was, however, cleared of the charges due to lack of evidence in 2025.

In the latest rape case, Parmar was accused of abducting the four-year-old girl sleeping near the ticket booking window at Vasad railway station on the night of July 18. The girl was found dead on the railway tracks the following morning.

Investigators who scanned CCTV footage at the railway station spotted Parmar with the girl. He was identified and arrested on the basis of inputs from local police informers. He lived alone, didn’t have a regular job and had been estranged from his parents and family members for several years.