Doctor reveals 6 triggers that cause pulmonary diseases and early COPD among urban women

More and more urban women are at risk of respiratory issues. While pollution is already a major contributor, there are several other factors which are a part of your everyday habits. If you rectify these habits by taking a closer look at your routine, right from how you clean your home to ventilation, you can ensure your lungs stay healthy and improve your daily energy levels. Women are raising complaints of frequent coughing. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Sourabh Pahuja, senior consultant- pulmonary medicine at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, shared with HT Lifestyle that a lot of women visit hospitals complaining of respiratory-related issues.

Increased complaints of respiratory issues

Dr Pahuja observed that respiratory problems are very common among urban women. He described some of the signs, “Urban women today are reporting higher rates of chronic cough, unexplained breathlessness, recurring chest infections, and early signs of COPD." It indicates a very alarming trend where women are at risk of serious respiratory conditions like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

While pollution is one of the primary threats, sometimes the risks hidden within homes are overlooked. The doctor added, “While air pollution remains a known villain, what often gets ignored is that many daily habits inside our homes quietly chip away at lung health long before symptoms become obvious.”

7 major triggers you need to watch out for

In kitchen, the exhausts should be cleaned. (Picture credit: Freepik)

While yes, pollution is one of the causes, the triggers may be in plain sight in your home, causing respiratory problems. Many of these lead to chronic cough, breathlessness and even alarmingly cause early-stage COPD in urban women. So understanding the hidden risks in your home is the first step you will take towards safeguarding your lung health.

Here are the 6 triggers Dr Pahuja listed:

1. Poor ventilation :

Whether it’s cooking, using cleaning products, or just living in compact city apartments, stale indoor air traps fine particles and irritants that strain the airways.

Running the exhaust only during cooking or keeping windows shut for most of the day reduces the natural airflow the lungs need.

2. Overuse of chemical cleaners :

Floor disinfectants, bathroom acids, bleaching agents, and spray cleaners release fumes that irritate the respiratory lining.

Women who handle these products daily, especially without gloves or masks, inhale low doses of chemicals that accumulate over time.

3. Aerosol:

Air fresheners, deodorant sprays, incense sticks, scented candles, fumigation coils, and mosquito sprays release ultrafine particles that get inhaled deep into the lungs.

Many urban homes use these multiple times a day without realising the long-term impact.

4. Overuse of air-conditioners:

Long hours in air-conditioned rooms can worsen dryness in the airways, which makes the lungs more sensitive to infections and allergens.

Combined with sedentary work-from-home routines, reduced movement lowers lung capacity and weakens respiratory muscles.

5. Traffic exposure:

It predominantly affects women juggling school runs, grocery errands, or long commutes.

Repeated proximity to vehicle exhaust is directly linked to chronic airway inflammation.

6. Self-medicating for frequent coughs and colds

Dismissing breathlessness as low fitness and delaying specialist care allows minor issues to evolve into chronic disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.