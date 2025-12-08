Noida dermatologist warns winter pollution is ‘harsher than you think’; explains how it damages skin and hair

When winter descends every winter over North India, the air fills with pollutants, visibility drops and the chill comes with an unseen menace, toxic smog. What was once a peaceful season now harbours increasing AQI levels, itchy throats and exhaustion. Despite cloud seeding practices and emergency intervention, pollution is still pervasive in the urban environment, damaging not only the lungs but the body’s largest and most exposed organ, the skin, and the hair that also bears the brunt of particulate exposure. Winter pollution increases risks to skin and hair, causing dryness and inflammation, according to Dr Chauhan. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mohna Chauhan, Dermatologist and Head of Clairederma at Prakash Hospital, Noida, shares why winter pollution is harsher than most people realise and breaks down how it affects both your skin and hair. (Also read: Noida, Delhi oncologist warns 'persistent cough is not normal'; shares early signs of lung cancer you should not ignore )

How pollution grows worse in winter

Dr Chauhan says, “During winter, temperature inversion prevents dispersion and causes pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10 to settle closer to the earth. That, alongside emissions from cars, factories and post-harvest stubble burning, keeps the air trapped in a toxic loop.”

She adds that even attempted interventions haven’t been very effective: “Cloud seeding efforts have been somewhat unsuccessful because of the lack of atmospheric moisture and timing difficulties. These measures only provide immediate benefits rather than long-term solutions.”

Secret effects on skin and hair

According to Dr Chauhan, winter pollution doesn’t just dry out the skin, it accelerates deeper damage. “Pollution in winters only compounds the impact of dry and cold air, speeding dehydration and oxidative stress. Microscopic pollutants infiltrate pores and hair follicles, causing inflammation, premature ageing and dullness.”

She notes that patients often show specific symptoms, “Dryness, redness, acne flare-ups, eczema, and excessive scalp itching or dandruff are very common. Fine particles from smog stick to sebum and sweat, disturbing the skin’s biological pH and affecting the scalp’s microbiome.”

Dr Chauhan also highlights a rising trend, “We’re seeing more cases of pollution-induced dermatitis and even unexplained hair thinning. Heavy metals and particulate matter can damage hair shafts and inhibit follicle regeneration, making the effects more long-lasting.”

Pragmatic strategies to protect your skin and hair

Dr Chauhan emphasises a mix of personal care and broader environmental responsibility. “We need action on pollution at the policy level, but people can still take practical steps to limit exposure and strengthen the skin and hair barrier.”

She recommends:

• Gentle wash: Wash your face and hair after being outside to remove dust without stripping natural oils.

• Barrier protection: Use ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide; moisturisers help enhance the skin barrier.

• Hair serums packed with antioxidants or argan oil create a protective coat and strengthen the outer layer.

On sun protection, she adds: “Use sunscreen every day. UV exposure increases damage from pollution because radiation intensifies that effect, even on overcast days.”

Antioxidants, both topical and dietary, are essential: Add vitamin C and E in skincare and diet to counter free radical damage.

Add vitamin C and E in skincare and diet to counter free radical damage. Hydration and nutrition matter as well: Stay hydrated and consume omega-3 fatty acids and leafy greens, they nourish skin and hair from within.

Stay hydrated and consume omega-3 fatty acids and leafy greens, they nourish skin and hair from within. Indoor air quality also plays a role: Use HEPA filters, humidifiers or air purifiers. Cleaner indoor air reduces the burden on the skin and hair.

Dr Chauhan concludes with a reminder that this is ultimately a wider health issue. “The failure of cloud seeding and recurrent pollution episodes points to a deeper ecological challenge. Prolonged exposure affects not just respiratory and cardiovascular health but also the skin and hair, the body’s first line of defence.”

She adds, “Early dermatology visits can prevent chronic skin issues during high pollution months. But long-term solutions require sustainable air-quality management, more urban greenery, and cleaner mobility so the winter season doesn’t come at the cost of public health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.