Want to improve heart health? Doctor shares 6 foods that support cardiovascular health: Avocados, olive oil and more

If you're looking to strengthen your heart, supplements like omega-3s can certainly help - but the most powerful changes often start on your plate. Certain everyday foods are packed with heart-healthy nutrients that can lower cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and support better cardiovascular function.

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared six foods that offer powerful benefits for heart health. In an Instagram video posted on December 3, he breaks down the nutritional benefits of these foods and how they help support cardiovascular function and overall heart health.

Salmon

Fatty fishes like salmon contain heart-healthy fats like omega-3s that help in cholesterol balance and overall cardiovascular health. Dr Sood explains, “Salmon provides EPA and DHA that lower triglycerides, stabilise heart rhythm, improve endothelial function, and modestly reduce cardiovascular events when eaten regularly. Omega-3s integrate into heart cell membranes and support healthier electrical activity.”

Olive oil

According to Dr Sood, extra virgin olive oil contains monounsaturated fats and polyphenols that improve LDL levels, reduce oxidative stress and support blood vessel health. He explains, “Higher olive-oil intake is linked with lower cardiovascular disease and mortality, especially when replacing saturated fats.”

Avocados

The physician points out that avocados contain oleic acid, fibre, potassium, folate and vitamin E which are all excellent for heart health. He explains, “These nutrients support healthy lipids and blood pressure. Trials show small but meaningful reductions in total and LDL cholesterol when avocados replace higher-saturated-fat foods.”

Walnuts

According to Dr Sood, eating walnuts regularly can improve heart health. He elaborates, “Walnuts provide plant omega-3 (ALA), polyunsaturated fats and antioxidants. Trials show walnut-rich diets lower total and LDL cholesterol and improve endothelial function. Higher walnut intake in cohorts is linked with fewer coronary events.”

Berries

Berries are loaded with antioxidants that can protect the heart and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. According to the physician, “Berries are rich in anthocyanins and polyphenols that improve endothelial function, lower oxidative stress, and can modestly reduce blood pressure. Higher berry intake is associated with lower risk of heart attacks and cardiovascular disease.”

Dark leafy greens

Green leafy vegetables contain nitrates that can help support vascular health and optimal blood pressure. Dr Sood explains, “Leafy greens provide dietary nitrates, converted to nitric oxide to relax blood vessels and support vascular health. Regular intake is linked to lower blood pressure and reduced cardiovascular and stroke risk. Nutrients like vitamin K, folate, potassium, and antioxidants add further protection.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.