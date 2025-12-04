Cardiologist lists 7 high-sodium Indian foods you should avoid to reduce salt intake and manage hypertension effectively

Most of us add a pinch of salt here and there without thinking twice, but our daily sodium intake might be far higher than you realize. According to the World Health Organization, adults around the world consume an average of 4310 mg of sodium per day. This is more than double the recommended limit of 2000 mg. While salt is essential for fluid balance and muscle function, excess intake can quietly damage your health. High salt intake can quietly raise blood pressure, so avoid it!(Adobe Stock)

Dr Rahul Gupta, Director and Cardiologist at Gleneagles Hospital, explains that high sodium levels raise blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart disease, kidney problems, and even gastric cancer. And the surprising part? Many everyday Indian foods are packed with hidden salt. Here are the ones you need to watch out for.

Avoid these 7 high-sodium foods without fail

1. Pickles (achar)

From mango to mixed veggies, pickles are a staple in most houses. But their delicious tang comes from salt acting as a preservative. Even one tablespoon can contribute a large chunk of your daily sodium limit. Regular consumption can spike blood pressure and cause bloating. Dr Gupta warns that people with hypertension should especially avoid achar.

2. Papad

Whether roasted or fried, papads are loaded with sodium and additives. Eating them daily with meals adds unnecessary salt. Over time, this contributes to elevated blood pressure and water retention.

3. Instant noodles

Did you know? Your child may be liking those instant noodles, but the tastemaker packets are loaded with salt and flavour enhancers. Even one serving can exceed your recommended daily sodium limit.

4. Salted namkeen and chips

Sev, bhujia, mixtures, potato chips, and crunchy namkeens rely on salt for flavour and a longer shelf life. But frequent intake can contribute to weight gain, bloating, and rising blood pressure.

5. Ready-to-eat gravies and soups

Convenient, yes, but high in sodium for preservation. Using these mixes regularly increases both your sodium intake and your risk of hypertension. Dr Gupta recommends choosing fresh, homemade alternatives whenever possible.

6. Bread or pastry

Surprisingly, bakery items (including regular bread) contain hidden sodium. Eating them daily pushes your salt intake beyond safe limits.

7. Condiments (sauces, ketchup, barbecue sauce, soy sauce)

A simple drizzle of sauce might seem harmless, but most condiments contain extremely high sodium levels. When used frequently, they significantly contribute to overall salt consumption.

How to reduce your salt intake?

1. Cook with minimal salt

Instead of adding salt while cooking, season lightly at the table. Enhance flavour with lemon, tamarind, ginger, garlic, vinegar, herbs, and spices.

2. Choose fresh foods

Frozen and packaged items often contain added salt for preservation. Fresh fruits, vegetables, lentils, and homemade meals help naturally reduce sodium intake.

3. Avoid salty snacks

Swap chips, namkeen, and packaged snacks for unsalted nuts, roasted chana, fruits, or homemade snacks. Choose homemade soups instead of instant mixes.

4. Read food labels

"Always check sodium levels on packaged products. Avoid foods containing more than 30% of the daily recommended sodium per serving," says Dr Gupta.

5. Other smart measures

Choose low-sodium dairy products and request restaurants to prepare your meal without extra salt or MSG.

What does too much sodium do to your body?

1. High blood pressure: Eating too much salt is linked to hypertension or high blood pressure. Reducing your salt intake to less than six milligrams per day has been shown to lower blood pressure.

2. Poor heart health: If you have heart disease, extra salt can cause fluid retention around the heart and lungs, which can lead to shortness of breath and hospitalization.

3. Impaired kidney function: Too much salt in your diet can cause you to retain fluid, leading to weight gain and bloating.

4. Increased diabetes problems: While not directly connected to blood sugar, eating too much salt increases the risk of other complications. Diabetics are more prone to kidney-related complications and excess sodium can worsen the management of diabetic nephropathy.

5. Weight gain and bloating: Eating too much salt leads to water retention, which in turn makes you puff up and also leads to weight gain.

6. Other health conditions: Enlarged heart muscle, frequent headaches, kidney disease, osteoporosis, and kidney stones are some of the other problems associated with high sodium consumption.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)