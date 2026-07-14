The New Moon in Cancer isn't just about new beginnings, it holds a spiritual significance, says a spiritual guru
A spiritual organisation tells Hindustan Times that the New Moon is an ideal time to meditate and connect with oneself.
For many people, the New Moon is a time to set new goals, make wishes and bring new beginnings. But according to the Aathman Awareness Centre, the New Moon in Cancer has a much deeper meaning. In the yogic tradition, it is seen as one of the best times to meditate and connect with yourself.
The Centre shares with Hindustan Times that the New Moon reminds us to slow down, sit in silence and look within. Instead of focusing on the outside world, this is a time to pay attention to your thoughts, emotions and inner self.
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Why is the New Moon important in spirituality?
The Aathman Awareness Centre says the Moon has long been seen as a symbol of the mind in many spiritual traditions. On the New Moon, the Moon cannot be seen in the sky, but it has not disappeared. It is still there.
The Centre says this is similar to our true self. Even when our mind is busy with worries, stress and emotions, our inner awareness is always present. The New Moon reminds us to reconnect with that awareness through meditation.
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Why do many people meditate on the New Moon?
According to the Centre, the New Moon is one of the most helpful days for meditation. It says many people may find it easier to sit quietly and turn their attention inward during this time.
The connection between the Earth and the Moon creates a special environment for spiritual practices. While this is a belief from the yogic tradition and not a scientific fact, many spiritual seekers see the New Moon as a powerful time for meditation and self-reflection.
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What should you do during the New Moon?
The Centre suggests spending a little extra time in silence. Find a quiet place, sit comfortably and focus on your breathing.
As thoughts come and go, do not try to stop them. Instead, simply watch them. The Centre says this practice helps you understand your habits, emotions and the stories you keep telling yourself.
This process is known as self-inquiry. It encourages you to observe your mind without judging or controlling it.
Why is chakra meditation recommended?
The Aathman Awareness Centre also shares a traditional yogic belief about Kundalini Shakti, which is described as a spiritual energy within the body. According to these teachings, the New Moon may help this energy move more easily toward the higher chakras.
The Centre says this makes the New Moon a good time for Third Eye (Ajna) Chakra meditation, which is linked with intuition, and Crown (Sahasrara) Chakra meditation, which is linked with higher awareness.
These ideas come from yogic philosophy and spiritual practice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More