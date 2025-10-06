Diabetes can put you at risk of hypertension! Cardiologist shares 15 ways to lower blood pressure

If you are living with diabetes, managing blood pressure is just as crucial as controlling blood sugar. Having one condition increases the likelihood of developing the other. And when both occur together, they can worsen each other. High blood pressure (hypertension) and diabetes are key components of metabolic syndrome and often coexist. According to the Diabetes Organization, untreated diabetes combined with hypertension greatly raises the risk of heart attack or stroke. Beyond that, this dangerous duo can damage the heart, kidneys, brain, and eyes much faster than either condition alone. Know why high blood pressure with diabetes can be more dangerous. (Adobe Stock)

“Blood pressure refers to the force your heart uses to pump blood through your vessels and around the body. When blood pressure is high, the heart must work harder, placing extra strain on vessels already weakened by high blood sugar,” Dr Amit Bhushan Sharma, Director and Unit Head, Cardiologist, Paras Health, tells Health Shots. The American Heart Association (AHA) highlights that most people with hypertension experience no symptoms, making it a silent but serious threat. So, what steps can you take to manage it better?

Tips to lower high blood pressure

Here are 15 effective, cardiologist-approved ways to lower blood pressure with diabetes:

1. Monitor your blood pressure regularly

Check your blood pressure at home and record the numbers to share with your doctor. This allows early detection of even slight changes, helping to adjust treatment before complications arise. Consistent monitoring helps you to take control of your health.

2. Restrict sodium use

Salt directly affects your blood pressure by causing your body to hold on to extra water. This makes your heart work harder and raises pressure in blood vessels. Limit your intake to under 1,500 mg a day by avoiding processed foods, fast food, and canned items. Focus on eating a home-cooked meal.

3. Adhere to a DASH-friendly diet

The DASH diet, designed specifically to fight hypertension, emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy. It balances essential nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and calcium, which help regulate blood pressure. Following this diet not only lowers hypertension but also improves blood sugar levels.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight adds strain to your heart and increases resistance in blood vessels, which raises blood pressure. Research shows that losing even 5–10% of your body weight can significantly lower both blood sugar and blood pressure levels. Adopting portion control, mindful eating, and staying active are effective ways to control weight.

5. Exercise regularly

Physical activity strengthens your heart and improves blood circulation, allowing blood to flow with less effort. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling. Exercise also improves insulin sensitivity, lowers stress, and helps with weight management, making it the best way to manage heart health and diabetes.

6. Avoid processed and sugary foods

Processed foods usually contain excess sodium, unhealthy fats, and hidden sugars that worsen both blood pressure and blood sugar. High sugar spikes can damage blood vessels, while salt adds to hypertension risk. Choose whole, unprocessed foods like fresh vegetables, fruits, pulses, and home-cooked meals instead.

7. Quit smoking

Smoking harms blood vessels and increases blood pressure right away. Quitting smoking improves circulation, lowers hypertension risk, and strengthens your heart. It is one of the ways to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Quit smoking to see improvement in your heart healt.(Shutterstock)

8. Reduce alcohol consumption

Excess alcohol raises blood pressure and blood sugar, straining both your heart and liver. If you choose to drink, stick to moderation, one drink a day for women and two for men. Cutting back helps improve sleep quality, supports weight control, and keeps your cardiovascular system healthier over time.

9. Manage stress

Chronic stress is one of the major causes of high blood pressure. Long-term stress also affects blood sugar control. Stress-relieving practices like meditation, yoga, deep breathing, or even hobbies can lower anxiety levels.

10. Get enough sleep

Lack of proper sleep raises stress hormones that increase blood pressure and blood sugar. Adults should aim for 7–9 hours of quality rest each night. Good sleep restores your body, improves insulin sensitivity, and allows your heart to work less strenuously.

11. Take medications as prescribed

Skipping doses or taking medicines irregularly can cause dangerous spikes in blood pressure and sugar levels. Medications work best when taken consistently, as directed by your doctor. Always follow your prescription and discuss side effects with your physician.

12. Limit caffeine

For some individuals, caffeine causes temporary spikes in blood pressure. If you notice your readings increase after coffee, tea, or energy drinks, try cutting back or diluting your intake. Switching to herbal teas can be helpful.

13. Stay hydrated

Dehydration thickens your blood, making your heart pump harder and raising blood pressure. Drinking enough water throughout the day ensures proper circulation and kidney function. Staying hydrated also helps regulate body temperature and keeps you feeling more energized.

14. Include potassium-rich foods

Potassium balances sodium levels and relaxes blood vessel walls, lowering blood pressure naturally. Foods like bananas, beans, sweet potatoes, avocados, and spinach are excellent choices.

15. Work closely with your cardiologist

Managing diabetes and hypertension together requires professional guidance. Regular checkups with a cardiologist help ensure your treatment plan is tailored to your specific needs.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.)