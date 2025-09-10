Diabetologist shares 7 diet tips to keep diabetes, hypertension at bay: ‘Have more protein’

Diabetes and hypertension are often triggered due to lifestyle patterns and diet mistakes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central said, “Diabetes and hypertension are no longer ailments of old age. They're affecting young adults today, most often triggered by lifestyle and diet. Good news is that there are foods that can quite strongly reduce your risk.” Also read | World Diabetes Day 2022: Diet plan for diabetic patients to maintain blood sugar Lifestyle and diet mistakes can trigger diabetes.(Pexels)

Dr Pranav Ghody further shared a few diet tips to stay healthy and keep diabetes and hypertension at bay:

1. Whole grains rather than refined carbs

Instead of white rice or maida, use millets, oats, and brown rice to keep the blood sugar levels stable and prevent spikes. Whole grains are rich in fiber, which also keeps the weight in control.

2. Stack your plate with vegetables and 1 serving of fruit

Fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly colored ones in season, provide antioxidants, potassium, and soluble fiber. These help to keep blood pressure in check and offer antioxidants. The secret is variety—greens, citrus, and berries all add a range of protective effects.

3. Protein is essential

Legumes, lentils, eggs, lean meat cut back on carb overindulgence and serve as energy source for cells.

4. Reduce the actual culprits

Too much salt in packaged foods, fizzy drinks, fried foods, and trans fats are more harmful than single categories of food. They activate obesity, insulin resistance, and vascular disease. They cannot be cut back on.

5. Healthy fats can save the day

Nuts, seeds, olive oil, and foods rich in omega-3 like flaxseeds or fish protect heart health. They replace bad fats without increasing sugars.

6. Think in portions, not ingredients

Even nutritious foods will raise sugars if consumed in excess. The simplest rule to follow is a balanced plate- half vegetables, a quarter lean protein, and a quarter whole grain.

7. Food does not replace medicine:

The endocrinologist added, that while food may not cure the condition for the ones already diagnosed, it can delay the onset and severity of the diseases. "We cannot change our genes, but we can absolutely change our food choices. Small daily changes make a big difference in preventing lifestyle diseases," Dr Pranav Ghody added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.