Smart eating for diabetes: Nutritionist-approved diet tips to keep your blood sugar in check

"By understanding which foods work in your favour and how to structure meals for optimal glucose regulation, you can regain control of your health. This approach isn't about restrictions or complicated diet plans. It's about making sustainable and enjoyable changes," says Anushi Jain, Nutritionist and Founder of Nutri Maven. (Also read: Can your eyes detect early disease? New study reveals retinal links to diabetes and dementia )

She further shared with HT Lifestyle practical and simple dietary strategies to navigate your way to stable blood sugar levels.

1. Power of fibre

Fibre plays a crucial role in maintaining stable blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of sugar and preventing sudden spikes and crashes. It also aids digestion and keeps you feeling full longer, reducing the temptation to reach for unhealthy snacks. Including fibre-rich foods such as spinach, broccoli, and sweet potatoes, as well as legumes like lentils, chickpeas, and beans, can greatly improve blood sugar stability.

Whole grains such as quinoa, brown rice, and oats provide a steady source of energy without causing sugar spikes. Making small changes, like swapping out white bread for whole grain or multigrain options, can make a significant difference in long-term glucose control while also keeping energy levels stable.

2. Choose carbs wisely instead of avoiding them completely

Carbohydrates often get a bad reputation, but they are not the enemy. The key lies in selecting complex carbohydrates that provide sustained energy rather than the refined, fast-digesting sugars that lead to crashes. Choosing whole foods like sweet potatoes, quinoa, and oats, along with non-starchy vegetables such as zucchini, cauliflower allows for steady energy release.

Fruits like apples, berries, and pears offer natural sweetness without causing blood sugar spikes. However, refined sugars and processed foods like white bread, cakes, and pastries should be limited, as they can cause rapid glucose fluctuations. It's important to focus on the quality of carbohydrates rather than eliminating them completely.

3. Prioritise protein

Protein is essential for stabilizing blood sugar levels because it slows digestion and prevents rapid glucose spikes. Unlike simple carbohydrates, proteins have a minimal impact on blood sugar, making them a crucial part of a balanced diet. Including plant-based proteins such as lentils, beans, tofu, and tempeh, as well as dairy or dairy alternatives like yoghurt and cottage cheese, helps maintain energy levels.

Lean animal proteins such as chicken and fish are also excellent choices for non-vegetarians. Pairing protein with carbohydrates, such as having a handful of almonds with an apple, can further slow sugar absorption and prevent sudden crashes.

4. Choose healthy fats

Healthy fats are more than just good for the heart. They also contribute to stable blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity and promoting satiety. Adding foods like avocados, nuts (such as almonds and walnuts), and seeds (like chia and flaxseeds) into daily meals helps maintain energy without causing sugar spikes.

Cooking with healthy oils like olive oil and coconut oil in moderation enhances meal quality without unnecessary, unhealthy fats. Something as simple as tossing a handful of walnuts into a salad or blending chia seeds into a smoothie can provide essential nutrients and keep blood sugar in check effortlessly.

5. Meal timing

Blood sugar management isn't just about what you eat, it's also about when you eat. Irregular meal timing or skipping meals can lead to glucose imbalances, making it harder for the body to regulate blood sugar effectively.

Eating balanced meals at regular intervals, avoiding long gaps between meals, and starting the day with a protein-rich breakfast can significantly impact glucose stability. Planning meals ahead of time ensures consistency and prevents hunger-driven choices that might lead to sugar spikes. Making a habit of regular eating patterns can help maintain energy levels and avoid the highs and lows of poor blood sugar control.

6. Hydration

Staying hydrated is a simple yet powerful tool for blood sugar regulation. Dehydration can cause blood sugar levels to rise, making it harder for the body to maintain balance. Incorporating herbal teas such as green tea, ginger tea, or cinnamon tea can offer additional blood sugar benefits. Sugary drinks and sodas, however, should be minimized as they contribute to unnecessary sugar intake and fluctuations. Keeping a water bottle handy and sipping consistently throughout the day is a small habit that can make a big impact.

7. Mindful eating

Eating mindfully helps prevent overeating and allows the body to process food efficiently. Rushed eating often leads to poor digestion and sudden spikes in blood sugar. Slowing down, chewing food thoroughly, and focusing on the meal without distractions enhances digestion and improves overall glucose control. Recognizing hunger and fullness cues helps prevent overeating, making it easier to maintain steady blood sugar levels.

