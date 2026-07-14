Busy working parent? Child psychologist shares 7 ways to raise an emotionally secure child

For working parents, juggling professional responsibilities while raising a child can be challenging. They may constantly worry whether they are spending enough time with their children or adequately meeting their emotional needs. Stuck between long working hours and meetings, connecting with children may be difficult.



ALSO READ: Toddler to teenager: Know how excessive screen time can slow children’s growth and development Know how working parents can bond with their children better. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But there are practical ways parents can improve their connection and bond with their children, even within the limited pockets of time available during a busy day. Small yet consistent efforts can help children feel valued and seen.

Let's hear from a child psychologist about how working parents can strengthen their connection with their children. Preeti Kwatra, co-founder and CEO of Petals Preschool and Daycare, told HT Lifestyle that feelings of guilt often surface among working parents as they are not spending enough time with their children.

“There is a guilt that follows most working parents through the day. The feeling that being away means falling short,” she said.

The child psychologist further described how emotional security is built. "Emotional security is not built through hours; it is built through moments. Small, consistent, intentional moments that tell a child: you are safe, you are seen, and you matter.” You may wonder how to ensure that your child feels safe, loved, valued and supported, especially when you have limited time together.

Preeti shared these practical tips for working parents: