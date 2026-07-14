Telling children to 'be careful' doesn't stop a predator: Psychologists share how to teach kids to feel safe, not scared

Following recent cases of child sexual assault and murder across India, a familiar cycle has gripped the nation: public outrage, grief, and the reflexive, well-meaning advice to 'tell your daughters to be careful'. However, leading mental health experts warn that conventional, fear-based warnings are failing our children. Also read | Kids' safety 101: Essential lessons for parents to ensure a safer tomorrow Help kids stay safe without scaring them. Psychologists explain the C.O.D.E. framework: tools to spot predators and handle 'trick talk' in public. (Freepik)

Worse, they often inadvertently shift the burden of safety onto the victims themselves. True prevention requires shifting away from vague lectures about 'stranger danger' toward actionable, rehearsed tools that empower children — without instilling paralysis or fear.

The illusion of 'carefulness' "Another child. Another headline. Another set of parents who will never be the same, and another wave of a country performing outrage for a week before moving on to the next tragedy. We have become fluent in grief and illiterate in prevention. Every time this happens, someone repeats the same tired line — tell your daughter to be careful — as though carefulness has ever once stopped a predator. It hasn't. It never will," warned Dr Pankaja Singh, founder and senior psychologist at the Mental Wellness Centre in Gurugram, in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

Dr Singh noted that caution assumes a child can visually identify danger. In reality, harm rarely arrives looking menacing. "It arrives looking like kindness, familiarity, even help. What actually protects a child is not caution but rehearsal," she said.

Dr SA Idrees, consultant psychiatrist at Manipal Hospitals in Bhubaneswar, echoed this sentiment, cautioning parents against using fear as a primary teaching tool: "Most safety talks we give children don’t really work. Sometimes they do the opposite. If you frighten a child too much, they either stop listening or start thinking everyone is dangerous. Neither of those keeps them safe."

Cracking the predator's playbook: the 'trick talk' To protect children, adults must first break their own silence regarding how predators actually operate. Predators rarely rely on overt threats initially; instead, they exploit a child's natural desire to be polite, helpful, or compliant with adults.

Dr Idrees identified the most common lures used to bypass a child's defences:

⦿ Tangible rewards: Offering chocolates, cash, small gifts, or a 'free ride'.

⦿ The helpful setup: Asking the child for assistance or directions.

⦿ The authority fabric: Claiming a parent is in trouble or sent them to fetch the child (Sample: 'Your mother met with an accident, she sent me to get you').

Once the predator establishes contact, they deploy their most dangerous psychological tool: the demand for secrecy. "The people who harm children usually don’t look scary at all," Dr Idrees said. He explained: "They offer chocolates, a gift, a free ride, and a game. Then they say, 'Keep this a secret between us.' That’s the warning sign, no matter how nice they seem. A gift doesn’t mean the child has to keep quiet, and children need to hear that clearly."

Dr Singh described this defensive education as pattern recognition: “Children who have heard this pattern named even once are far more likely to trust their own discomfort instead of overriding it to be polite. It is pattern recognition, offered calmly, the way we teach a child to recognise a hot stove without dwelling on the burn.”