Mandate personal safety education for children with special needs

Child sexual abuse remains one of the most pervasive issues within our society, yet it often goes unaddressed when it comes to one of the most vulnerable groups — children with special needs. These children, who face cognitive, emotional, and speech-related challenges, are often unable to identify, express, or report instances of abuse. For many, the signs of distress are subtle and can easily go unnoticed. It is critical to recognise that when it comes to children with special needs, safety education should not be an afterthought, but an essential component of their daily learning environment. It is not only the child who needs to be equipped, but the entire ecosystem surrounding the child — teachers, caregivers, parents, and peers — must be trained to identify the signs of abuse and take immediate action.

The role of parents, caregivers, teachers, and other adults who interact with special needs children is vital. These individuals must possess the skills to recognise behavioural shifts, changes in routine, or signs of emotional distress that may indicate potential abuse. We must focus on building a culture of sensitivity and awareness within the school community, where every adult has the knowledge to act and intervene at the earliest signs of abuse. Personal safety education is not a luxury, but a necessity for children with special needs. It is a critical tool to protect children who may struggle to communicate their experiences.

In India, the absence of a legal mandate for personal safety education targeting children with disabilities is a significant gap in child protection laws. Currently, no legal framework mandates that schools for children with special needs provide structured awareness sessions on child sexual abuse and personal safety. This oversight leaves a large and vulnerable population at risk. According to global research, children with special needs are up to three times more likely to experience abuse compared to their peers. Despite this alarming statistic, India lacks a clear legal obligation for educational institutions to offer preventive education specifically tailored for these children.

On the other hand, other countries have already recognised this gap and taken proactive steps to protect children with disabilities. In South Korea, following the release of a film that brought the issue of sexual abuse among children with disabilities to the public eye, the government passed legislation mandating personal safety education in special education settings. South Korea's action serves as a model for India, where we already have robust laws like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act. However, these laws need to be explicitly expanded to include mandatory personal safety education for children with disabilities. By modifying existing laws and integrating these educational components into special education curricula, we can better protect our most vulnerable children.

At Nalanda by Aditya Birla Education Trust, we have taken proactive steps to address this critical need. Understanding the importance of early intervention, we have partnered with Arpan, an NGO that specialises in child protection, to integrate structured awareness sessions on child sexual abuse and personal safety education into our school programs. These sessions are not a one-size-fits-all model but are specifically tailored to the cognitive and communication needs of our students with disabilities. Additionally, we provide comprehensive training modules for parents, caregivers, and educators, ensuring that everyone in the child's ecosystem is prepared to recognise signs of abuse and respond appropriately.

This holistic approach is key to ensuring that children with special needs feel supported and protected. However, this is not just an isolated initiative. The success of our programme underscores the need for systemic change. If we can demonstrate that structured, inclusive awareness sessions can be effectively implemented in schools for children with special needs, then it becomes a moral imperative for other educational institutions to adopt these practices as well.

As educators, caregivers, and policymakers, we must advocate for stronger and more inclusive child protection policies. The implementation of personal safety education for children with special needs should not be considered a best practice, but a basic standard of care that every school is required to provide. Every child, regardless of their ability, has the right to feel safe and to live free from abuse. By making this education mandatory, we can create a society where the safety and well-being of all children, including those with disabilities, are protected from the earliest stages of their lives.

Educators, policymakers, and leaders in special education must work together and ensure that personal safety education becomes a fundamental part of the learning environment for every child, particularly those with special needs. It is time we take decisive action to protect the children who need us the most.

This article is authored by Aarti Gandhi, Principal, Nalanda, Aditya Birla Education Trust.