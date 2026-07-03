When compliance is mistaken for safety in schools

When a child reports abuse, bullying, or misconduct in a school, the institution’s safeguarding system is not being activated for the first time. It is being tested. Law (Shutterstock | File)

Increasingly, these tests are revealing a troubling pattern. Many schools where incidents surface are not devoid of systems. They have child protection policies, CCTV coverage, visitor management protocols, and records of staff training. In several cases, they have also undergone safety audits and are considered compliant.

Yet, failures continue to occur.

This raises a fundamental question: If systems exist and audits are conducted, why do safeguarding breakdowns persist?

The answer lies in a structural gap that is often overlooked. Most school safety audits evaluate compliance with prescribed norms, but do not sufficiently assess institutional preparedness. They establish whether requirements are met, but not whether systems will function effectively when a child needs protection.

Over the past decade, India has strengthened its legal and regulatory framework around child protection. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, along with guidelines issued by child rights bodies and education authorities, has created a clear expectation for schools to actively safeguard students. This has led to visible improvements in policy adoption and procedural formalisation.

However, compliance has, in many instances, become an end in itself.

The presence of a policy does not guarantee that staff understand or can implement it. Surveillance systems, if not actively monitored, offer limited preventive value. Training sessions, when not linked to defined response protocols, may not translate into effective action during critical moments.

Safeguarding, by its nature, cannot be assessed only through documentation and infrastructure. It must be evaluated through response readiness.

In most safeguarding incidents, the first few minutes after a concern is raised are decisive. It is in this window that institutional clarity or the lack of it becomes visible.

Who receives the complaint? What immediate steps are taken to secure the child? How is evidence handled? Who is informed, and in what sequence?

In the absence of clearly defined operational protocols, responses tend to be inconsistent. Staff may hesitate, escalation may be informal, and decision-making may be delayed sometimes influenced by concerns around institutional reputation. In such situations, even minor delays can have significant consequences.

Another area that warrants closer scrutiny is the effectiveness of reporting mechanisms. While most schools can demonstrate that such systems exist, their usability and credibility remain uncertain.

Students may be reluctant to report due to lack of awareness, fear of retaliation, or doubts about confidentiality. Staff, too, may hesitate in the absence of clear procedural guidance. When reporting systems are not trusted or actively used, concerns remain unaddressed until they escalate, undermining the very purpose of safeguarding frameworks.

Documentation presents a similar challenge. Often treated as an administrative requirement, it assumes critical importance in safeguarding contexts. Incomplete or inconsistent records lacking timelines, actions taken, or follow-up measures undermine both institutional accountability and legal defensibility. Accurate, real-time documentation is not merely procedural; it is foundational to responsible action.

Perhaps the most significant gap, however, lies at the level of institutional leadership.

Child protection is frequently operationalised through designated roles such as counsellors or coordinators. While these roles are important, they cannot substitute for leadership accountability. Safeguarding is, fundamentally, a governance responsibility. Without active involvement from school leadership in reviewing incidents, identifying patterns, and driving preventive measures, systems risk becoming fragmented and reactive.

A critical dimension that remains under-addressed is the absence of continuous system validation. Safeguarding frameworks in most institutions are rarely stress-tested through simulations, mock drills, or scenario-based reviews. As a result, while systems may appear structurally sound, their real-world responsiveness remains unverified.

Institutions must move towards periodic readiness testing, where staff are evaluated not on theoretical understanding, but on their ability to respond to live scenarios involving disclosure, peer misconduct, or digital abuse. This shift safeguarding from a static compliance exercise to a dynamic capability.

Equally important is the integration of safeguarding into everyday school culture. Safety cannot operate as a standalone function. It must be embedded into classroom interactions, staff conduct norms, student engagement, and parent communication frameworks.

This points to the need for a broader re-evaluation of how school safety is understood and assessed.

Safety cannot be reduced to visible indicators alone. It is shaped by an interconnected set of factors: governance structures, staff conduct frameworks, reporting and escalation systems, documentation practices, supervision mechanisms, and student well-being support. Audits that focus primarily on compliance may capture what is present, but not necessarily what is functional.

India has made important progress in recognising the need for child protection in schools. However, laws and policies, while necessary, are not sufficient in themselves. The next phase must focus on strengthening institutional capability ensuring that systems are not only designed, but also tested, practiced, and continuously reviewed.

The measure of a safe school is not whether it meets prescribed standards on paper. It is whether its systems hold, consistently and without hesitation, when a child chooses to speak up.

That is the standard institutions must now be prepared to meet.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Shikha Agnihotri, founder, Right Side Story & National Council of Student Safety.