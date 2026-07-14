Children falling sick shortly after school reopens? Paediatrician Dr Lokesh Mahajan shares how parents can reduce risk

School uniforms are neatly ironed, books are freshly covered, lunch boxes are packed, and classrooms are once again filled with chatter. But for many parents, the start of a new school term also brings a less welcome routine. Within weeks, a child comes home with a runny nose, sore throat, cough or fever. Soon, a sibling catches the bug, and before long, even the parents may find themselves feeling under the weather. Read more to find out how nutrition can safeguard your kids against infections. (Pexel)

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While this annual cycle may seem like bad luck, there's a scientific reason behind it. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Lokesh Mahajan – Head of Paediatrics at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad – who explains why infections tend to spread so quickly when schools reopen. He points out, “The first few weeks after schools reopen create the perfect environment for common viruses to spread among children. Parents often worry that frequent illnesses mean their child has poor immunity. In most cases, that's not true. The immune system is simply encountering a large number of new viruses after weeks of relatively limited exposure during the holidays.”

Why schools become hotspots for infections According to Dr Mahajan, “During vacations, children spend most of their time at home or with a familiar group of family members and friends. Their exposure to germs is relatively limited and predictable. The moment schools reopen, however, that changes dramatically.”

A typical classroom accommodates 35 to 50 students who spend six to eight hours together every day. They share desks, books, stationery, playground equipment and enclosed indoor spaces. Every child brings along viruses and bacteria acquired from different households, neighbourhoods and holiday destinations.

“When children come together after a long break, they are suddenly exposed to many germs their immune systems haven't encountered before. As the body develops immunity against these infections, mild illnesses such as colds, sore throats and fever become common,” explains the paediatrician.