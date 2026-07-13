Does breast density increase breast cancer risk? Radiologist Dr Bimalpreet Mohan explains how it influences mammograms

Breast cancer is among the most common cancers affecting women, but one lesser-known factor can make it harder to detect early: breast density. Even women who undergo regular mammograms may not realise that having dense breast tissue can make abnormalities more difficult to spot on screening images. Learning about breast density isn't meant to cause alarm – it's about understanding your body, recognising its impact on screening, and making informed decisions about your breast health. Read more to find out why knowing your breast density is important. (Unsplash)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Bimalpreet Mohan – director, chief radiologist and women's health expert at Capital Health Clinic, Hauz Khas, New Delhi – who highlights that awareness around breast density is steadily improving, but many women still hear the term for the first time only after a mammogram report.

She explains, “Dense breasts are not a disease or an abnormal condition. They simply describe the composition of breast tissue. However, breast density can make it more difficult to identify certain abnormalities on a mammogram, which is why women should understand what it means and discuss the most appropriate screening plan with their doctor.”

What exactly are ‘dense breasts’? According to Dr Mohan, breasts are made up of fatty tissue and fibroglandular tissue. Women with a higher proportion of glandular and connective tissue than fatty tissue are said to have dense breasts.

She explains, “Breast density cannot be determined by touch or appearance – it is identified only through imaging, usually a mammogram. Dense breast tissue appears white on a mammogram, much like many breast abnormalities. This similarity can sometimes make it harder to spot small cancers, which is why additional imaging may be recommended for some women.”