Radiologist explains why routine mammography screenings for breast cancer are important for women over 40
Breast cancer rates are rising steadily, making early detection vital. Dr Mohan explains why women over 40 should consider routine mammography screenings.
Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide, and India is no exception. Although awareness about breast health has improved, many women still seek medical attention only after noticing symptoms such as a lump or discomfort – by which time the disease may already have progressed. This is why preventive screening plays a crucial role, particularly after the age of 40. Mammography, a specialised imaging test, can detect tiny abnormalities in breast tissue long before they become noticeable through touch or visible symptoms, allowing for earlier diagnosis and significantly improving treatment outcomes.
HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Bimalpreet Mohan, the director and chief radiologist at Capital Health and Diagnostic Clinic, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, who highlights, “Many women believe they only need a test if they feel a lump. In reality, the purpose of screening is to detect problems before symptoms appear. Mammography helps us identify very early changes in breast tissue, which can significantly improve the chances of successful treatment.”
Why is screening important after 40?
1. Risk of breast cancer increases with age
According to Dr Mohan, the likelihood of developing breast cancer rises significantly after the age of 40 due to hormonal changes and the cumulative impact of lifestyle factors over time. However, this does not mean that younger individuals are free from risk.
She explains, “As women grow older, hormonal changes and cumulative lifestyle factors increase the risk of breast cancer. While the disease can occur at younger ages, the likelihood rises after 40, making regular screening particularly important during this stage of life.”
2. Early detection improves survival rates
Dr Mohan highlights that one of the greatest advantages of regular mammography screening is its ability to detect breast cancer at the earliest stages. Early detection allows for timely treatment, which can significantly improve treatment outcomes and survival rates.
She elaborates, “One of the biggest advantages of mammography is that it can detect cancer in its earliest stages. When breast cancer is found early, treatment is often less aggressive and survival rates are significantly higher.”
3. Small abnormalities can be detected early
Mammography is highly effective at identifying small abnormalities – such as calcium deposits or tiny masses – that physical examinations may often miss. Detecting these changes through timely screening allows for earlier intervention and more effective treatment.
The radiologist emphasises, “Mammography can identify tiny calcium deposits, known as microcalcifications, or small masses that are too small to be felt during a physical examination. Detecting these early changes allows doctors to investigate further and intervene before the disease advances.”
4. Helps guide further evaluation
Timely mammography screenings can help guide further evaluation. If any abnormalities are detected, they can serve as an important basis for additional diagnostic tests or follow-up care recommended by a doctor.
Dr Mohan highlights, “If any suspicious area is detected during screening, additional imaging such as ultrasound or diagnostic mammography may be recommended. These tests help doctors understand the nature of the abnormality and decide whether further investigation, such as a biopsy, is necessary.”
Mammography myths vs. reality
Dr Mohan highlights another concern that usually prevents women from undergoing screening - the fear of pain or radiation exposure. However, she explains that in reality, mammography is a quick procedure that usually takes only a few minutes. While there may be mild compression of the breast during the test, it is brief and generally well tolerated.
She points out, “The radiation used in modern mammography is extremely low and carefully controlled. The benefit of detecting cancer early far outweighs the minimal risks associated with the test.”
When should women consider screening?
Dr Mohan outlines three scenarios where women should definitely consider getting screened:
- Women above 40 years should consider routine mammography screening, even if they have no symptoms.
- Women with a family history of breast cancer may need earlier or more frequent screening based on their doctor’s advice.
- Women noticing symptoms such as a lump, nipple discharge, persistent breast pain, or skin changes should seek medical evaluation promptly rather than waiting.
The radiologist emphasises that while screening plays a key role in early detection, awareness about breast health remains equally important. Women should pay attention to any changes in their breasts and consult a healthcare professional if something feels unusual. Combining self-awareness, regular clinical examinations, and appropriate imaging creates a strong approach to early detection.
Dr Mohan concludes, “In my experience as a radiologist, I have seen many cases where a routine mammography has detected breast cancer at a stage when it was highly treatable. These moments reinforce the importance of timely screening and awareness. Breast cancer does not always give early warning signs. A simple screening test at the right time can make the difference between detecting the disease early and discovering it at a later stage. Regular mammography after 40 is one of the most effective steps women can take to protect their health.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
