Longevity doctor shares screening tests to detect cancer before symptoms show: ‘They buy you time’
Sometimes waiting for symptoms to appear may be too late when it comes to detecting cancer. Dr Vass shares tests that can help with early detection.
Cancers have become an increasingly common health condition for people across the globe, and while there has been significant development in the detection and treatment of the disease, it is still considered to be a death sentence in many households.
The survival rate has undeniably improved over recent years. However, early detection of the condition plays a key role in its outcome, as with all other medical conditions.
Taking to Instagram on March 7, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert with an MD from Cornell University and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Longevity Health, widely known as Dr Vass, shared ways to detect cancer before the symptoms become obvious.
“You don’t have to wait for a lump, bleeding, or pain to take cancer seriously,” he noted. “Early detection is evolving, and your options are no longer limited to colonoscopies and mammograms. Multi-cancer screening, genetics, and full-body imaging are available now.”
These help an individual buy precious time, which gives them more options for treatment if the diagnosis is positive.
Dangers of late diagnosis
According to Dr Vass, while early detection is a game-changer in cancer care, most cancers are diagnosed too late.
This is because by the time symptoms become apparent, the cancer has often progressed to an advanced stage. Treatment options are therefore limited, and the rate of survival drops.
Standard screening tests
While there are new tests for detecting cancer risks early on, the well-established screening tests for cancer continue to be an important tool in the arsenal of healthcare workers. These include the following tests:
- Colonoscopy (age above 45, every 10 years): for detecting colon cancer
- Mammogram (age above 40, every one to two years): for detecting breast cancer
- Pap smear + HPV test: for detecting cervical cancer
- PSA test: for detecting prostate cancer
The results of the test, paired with family history and symptom tracking, help diagnose an individual early and start treatment.
Newer screening options
Dr Vass shared three more recent tests that help to assess cancer risk in patients and help in early detection. They are listed as follows.
1. Galleri Test: multi-cancer early detection
The Galleri test is a cutting-edge blood test that screens for more than 50 types of cancer by analysing methylation patterns in cDNA (cell-free DNA).
It detects cancer even before the symptoms present themselves, and therefore, is a crucial tool in fighting cancers that are not detected by standard screening methods. While the test is not used for a confirmed diagnosis, it still provides a strong sign that lets doctors know what to look out for.
According to Dr Vass, the test should be done yearly for high-risk or proactive adults.
2. Genetic testing: cancer predisposition
Tests for BRCA1/BRCA2, CHEK2, and Lynch syndrome mutations can identify inherited cancer risk, noted Dr Vass. They can help guide surveillance and prevention for people who have:
- Strong family history
- Early-onset cancers in relatives
- Multiple cancers in the same person
3. Full-body MRI: radiation-free screening
Non-invasive imaging, such as a full-body MRI, allows the detection of structural abnormalities across organs. They can reveal tumours before they become symptomatic, and it is especially useful when combined with Galleri or genetic testing.
However, all tests should be done with clinical guidance to avoid false positives, noted Dr Vass.
Recommended tests for proactive adults
According to Dr Vass, individuals over the age of 35 or those with a strong family history of cancer should consider the following screening tests to get ahead of any probable danger:
- Annual blood work (CBC, CRP, LDH, ferritin, liver enzymes)
- Galleri test (once every year)
- Genetic panel (once, unless retesting)
- MRI or colonoscopy based on personal and family risk
- Lifestyle screening: alcohol, sleep, exercise, weight
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
