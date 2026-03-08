Longevity doctor shares screening tests to detect cancer before symptoms show: ‘They buy you time’

Cancers have become an increasingly common health condition for people across the globe, and while there has been significant development in the detection and treatment of the disease, it is still considered to be a death sentence in many households. Early detection of cancer improves chances of survival. (Pexel)

The survival rate has undeniably improved over recent years. However, early detection of the condition plays a key role in its outcome, as with all other medical conditions.

Also Read | Neurologist warns about the ‘acidity pill trap’: The silent health crisis many are ignoring

Taking to Instagram on March 7, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert with an MD from Cornell University and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Longevity Health, widely known as Dr Vass, shared ways to detect cancer before the symptoms become obvious.

“You don’t have to wait for a lump, bleeding, or pain to take cancer seriously,” he noted. “Early detection is evolving, and your options are no longer limited to colonoscopies and mammograms. Multi-cancer screening, genetics, and full-body imaging are available now.”

These help an individual buy precious time, which gives them more options for treatment if the diagnosis is positive.