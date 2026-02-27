AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist lists 5 ways to reduce risk of early-onset colon cancer: Avoid ultra-processed food…
Cancer in on the rise in people below the age of 50, and colon cancer is one of the most common diagnosis. Dr Sethi explains how to best protect oneself.
Cancer has been an increasingly common disease in households across the globe.
According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, early-onset cancer, which refers to cancer diagnosis in individuals under the age of 50, has gone up by nearly 80 percent over the last 30 years.
Also Read | Can heating food in microwave oven increase cancer risk? Raipur oncologist with 25 years of experience explains
Taking to Instagram on February 26, Dr Sethi noted that colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, is one of the fastest-growing types in the present day. While research into the cause continues, one pattern keeps appearing: ultra-processed food.
Link between ultra-processed food and colon cancer
A large study in the Journal of the American Medical Association has linked higher intake of ultra-processed foods with increased colorectal cancer risk markers, shared Dr Sethi, adding that women who consumed the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods (about 1/3 of daily calories) had 45 percent higher risk of precancerous colon polyps.
Ultra-processed diets are associated with multiple factors linked to colorectal cancer development. These include:
- Chronic low-grade inflammation
- Microbiome disruption
- Metabolic dysfunction
How to reduce the risk of early-onset colon cancer?
Dr Sethi went on to list five practical ways to reduce the risk of early-onset colon cancer. They are as follows:
1. Reduce ultra-processed foods from the staple diet.
According to Dr Sethi, it is important to make small changes, which add up in their impact.
Foods that are major contributors to increasing cancer risk include:
- Packaged Breads
- Sweetened Yogurts
- Cereals
- Flavoured Creamers
- Bottled Sauces
2. Prioritise fibre in the diet.
An average adult should aim to consume 25-38 grams daily, shared Dr Sethi. Fibre feeds beneficial gut bacteria and supports colon health, he added.
3. Minimise sugary drinks.
Liquid sugars are linked to metabolic stress and gut inflammation, noted the gastroenterologist. Water, coffee, and unsweetened tea are better defaults.
4. Choose shorter ingredient lists.
While shopping for food in supermarkets, it is better to choose items whose ingredient lists are short and simple. “If the label reads like a chemistry experiment, it's likely ultra-processed,” noted Dr Sethi.
5. Know the warning signs:
Persistent symptoms deserve evaluation, noted Dr Sethi. Concerning signs can include:
- Persistent change in bowel habits
- Blood in stool
- Unexplained weight loss
- Ongoing abdominal pain
- Unusual fatigue
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.