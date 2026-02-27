AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist lists 5 ways to reduce risk of early-onset colon cancer: Avoid ultra-processed food…

Cancer has been an increasingly common disease in households across the globe. Ultra-processed food has been linked to increased colon cancer risk, states Dr Sethi. (Unsplash)

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, early-onset cancer, which refers to cancer diagnosis in individuals under the age of 50, has gone up by nearly 80 percent over the last 30 years.

Also Read | Can heating food in microwave oven increase cancer risk? Raipur oncologist with 25 years of experience explains

Taking to Instagram on February 26, Dr Sethi noted that colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, is one of the fastest-growing types in the present day. While research into the cause continues, one pattern keeps appearing: ultra-processed food.