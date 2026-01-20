7 Simple And Easy To Make Home Remedies For Anti-Inflammation Using Kitchen Ingredients
Anti-inflammatory recipes use everyday spices, lentils, and vegetables to support joint health, digestion, and recovery through simple home-style cooking.
Indian home cooking has always relied on everyday ingredients that quietly support long-term health. Many traditional recipes were built around spices, lentils, and vegetables chosen not just for taste, but for how they helped the body handle daily stress, seasonal changes, and physical strain. Anti-inflammatory Indian recipes reflect this practical food wisdom.
Ingredients like turmeric, ginger, garlic, cumin, and mustard seeds have been used for generations because they blend easily into daily meals. These ingredients became kitchen staples as they supported digestion, joint comfort, and overall balance. Their regular use made food both functional and familiar, without the need for special preparations or restricted diets.
Lentils, seasonal vegetables, and whole grains also play a key role in anti-inflammatory cooking. Dals such as moong and masoor are lighter on digestion and pair well with warming spices. Vegetables cooked with minimal oil and at a low heat retain nutrients, making meals easier to digest, especially during colder months or recovery periods.
Anti-inflammatory Indian recipes often focus on cooking methods as much as ingredients. Tempering spices in small amounts of oil, slow simmering, and steaming were common practices that helped reduce heaviness while improving absorption. These methods allowed families to eat the same foods regularly without discomfort.
7 Anti-Inflammatory Indian Recipes Using Everyday Ingredients
Turmeric Moong Dal
Turmeric moong dal is a light, protein-rich dish often eaten during recovery or seasonal changes. Moong dal digests easily, while turmeric supports joint and gut balance. This simple dal suits daily meals and works well for people looking for gentle, anti-inflammatory food.
Ingredients (Serves 3)
- Yellow moong dal – 1 cup
- Turmeric powder – ½ teaspoon
- Cumin seeds – 1 teaspoon
- Garlic (crushed) – 4 cloves
- Ghee – 1 tablespoon
- Salt – to taste
- Water – 3 cups
Instructions
- Wash and cook dal with turmeric and water until soft.
- Heat ghee, add cumin and garlic.
- Pour tempering over dal, add salt, and simmer 5 minutes.
Ginger Garlic Vegetable Curry
This curry focuses on ginger and garlic, ingredients long used for daily immunity and joint care. Cooked with seasonal vegetables, it avoids heavy spices while still feeling filling. It fits winter dinners and supports digestion through gentle heat and fibre.
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- Mixed vegetables – 2 cups
- Ginger paste – 1 teaspoon
- Garlic paste – 1 teaspoon
- Onion – 1 small
- Oil – 1½ tablespoons
- Salt – to taste
- Water – ½ cup
Instructions
- Sauté onion in oil.
- Add ginger-garlic paste and vegetables.
- Add salt and water, cook until soft.
Moong Dal Khichdi
Moong dal khichdi is one of the most trusted anti-inflammatory meals in Indian homes. Rice and moong dal together create a balanced dish that supports gut comfort and joint ease. It is often eaten during illness or cold weather.
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- Rice – ½ cup
- Yellow moong dal – ½ cup
- Turmeric – ½ teaspoon
- Ghee – 1 tablespoon
- Salt – to taste
- Water – 4 cups
Instructions
- Wash rice and dal.
- Pressure cook with turmeric, salt, and water.
- Finish with ghee before serving.
Moringa Leaf Stir-Fry
Moringa leaves are used in everyday cooking to support inflammation control and nutrient intake. Lightly sautéed with minimal oil, this dish works as a side with dal or roti and fits regular family meals.
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- Moringa leaves – 2 cups
- Garlic – 3 cloves
- Oil – 1 tablespoon
- Salt – to taste
Instructions
- Heat oil, add garlic.
- Add moringa leaves and salt.
- Stir-fry until wilted and cooked.
Ajwain Paratha
Ajwain paratha is often eaten when digestion feels heavy. Carom seeds are known for easing gut discomfort, making this paratha suitable for winter breakfasts. It provides steady energy without relying on rich fillings.
Ingredients (Makes 4)
- Whole wheat flour – 1 cup
- Ajwain – 1 teaspoon
- Salt – to taste
- Water – as needed
- Oil – for cooking
Instructions
- Mix flour, ajwain, salt, and water.
- Roll parathas.
- Cook on a tawa with little oil.
Beetroot Stir-Fry
Beetroot stir-fry adds natural antioxidants and fibre to everyday meals. Cooked lightly with spices, it supports circulation and recovery. This dish works well for lunch boxes and simple dinners.
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- Beetroot (grated) – 1½ cups
- Oil – 1 tablespoon
- Mustard seeds – ½ teaspoon
- Salt – to taste
Instructions
- Heat oil, add mustard seeds.
- Add beetroot and salt.
- Cook until soft but not mushy.
Jeera Rasam
Jeera rasam is a light, spiced broth often served when joints or digestion feel stressed. Cumin supports gut balance and helps the body recover from inflammation. It is commonly eaten warm with rice.
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- Cumin seeds – 1½ teaspoons
- Tomato (crushed) – 1 small
- Pepper – ¼ teaspoon
- Water – 2 cups
- Salt – to taste
Instructions
- Boil tomatoes with water.
- Add cumin, pepper, and salt.
- Simmer for 5–7 minutes and serve warm.
FAQs
- Are anti-inflammatory Indian recipes suitable for daily meals?
Yes, these recipes use everyday ingredients and gentle cooking methods, making them suitable for regular consumption.
2. Do anti-inflammatory foods work for joint and muscle discomfort?
Regular intake supports overall balance and recovery, especially when combined with an active and healthy lifestyle.
3. Can children and elders eat anti-inflammatory Indian foods?
Yes, mild spices and simple ingredients make these dishes suitable for all age groups.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.