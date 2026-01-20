7 Simple And Easy To Make Home Remedies For Anti-Inflammation Using Kitchen Ingredients

Indian home cooking has always relied on everyday ingredients that quietly support long-term health. Many traditional recipes were built around spices, lentils, and vegetables chosen not just for taste, but for how they helped the body handle daily stress, seasonal changes, and physical strain. Anti-inflammatory Indian recipes reflect this practical food wisdom. Turmeric Moong Dal (Freepik)

Ingredients like turmeric, ginger, garlic, cumin, and mustard seeds have been used for generations because they blend easily into daily meals. These ingredients became kitchen staples as they supported digestion, joint comfort, and overall balance. Their regular use made food both functional and familiar, without the need for special preparations or restricted diets.

Lentils, seasonal vegetables, and whole grains also play a key role in anti-inflammatory cooking. Dals such as moong and masoor are lighter on digestion and pair well with warming spices. Vegetables cooked with minimal oil and at a low heat retain nutrients, making meals easier to digest, especially during colder months or recovery periods.

Anti-inflammatory Indian recipes often focus on cooking methods as much as ingredients. Tempering spices in small amounts of oil, slow simmering, and steaming were common practices that helped reduce heaviness while improving absorption. These methods allowed families to eat the same foods regularly without discomfort.

7 Anti-Inflammatory Indian Recipes Using Everyday Ingredients Turmeric Moong Dal Turmeric moong dal is a light, protein-rich dish often eaten during recovery or seasonal changes. Moong dal digests easily, while turmeric supports joint and gut balance. This simple dal suits daily meals and works well for people looking for gentle, anti-inflammatory food.

Ingredients (Serves 3) Yellow moong dal – 1 cup

Turmeric powder – ½ teaspoon

Cumin seeds – 1 teaspoon

Garlic (crushed) – 4 cloves

Ghee – 1 tablespoon

Salt – to taste

Water – 3 cups Instructions Wash and cook dal with turmeric and water until soft. Heat ghee, add cumin and garlic. Pour tempering over dal, add salt, and simmer 5 minutes. Ginger Garlic Vegetable Curry This curry focuses on ginger and garlic, ingredients long used for daily immunity and joint care. Cooked with seasonal vegetables, it avoids heavy spices while still feeling filling. It fits winter dinners and supports digestion through gentle heat and fibre.

Ingredients (Serves 2) Mixed vegetables – 2 cups

Ginger paste – 1 teaspoon

Garlic paste – 1 teaspoon

Onion – 1 small

Oil – 1½ tablespoons

Salt – to taste

Water – ½ cup Instructions Sauté onion in oil. Add ginger-garlic paste and vegetables. Add salt and water, cook until soft. Moong Dal Khichdi Moong dal khichdi is one of the most trusted anti-inflammatory meals in Indian homes. Rice and moong dal together create a balanced dish that supports gut comfort and joint ease. It is often eaten during illness or cold weather.

Ingredients (Serves 2) Rice – ½ cup

Yellow moong dal – ½ cup

Turmeric – ½ teaspoon

Ghee – 1 tablespoon

Salt – to taste

Water – 4 cups Instructions Wash rice and dal. Pressure cook with turmeric, salt, and water. Finish with ghee before serving. Moringa Leaf Stir-Fry Moringa leaves are used in everyday cooking to support inflammation control and nutrient intake. Lightly sautéed with minimal oil, this dish works as a side with dal or roti and fits regular family meals.

Ingredients (Serves 2) Moringa leaves – 2 cups

Garlic – 3 cloves

Oil – 1 tablespoon

Salt – to taste Instructions Heat oil, add garlic. Add moringa leaves and salt. Stir-fry until wilted and cooked. Ajwain Paratha Ajwain paratha is often eaten when digestion feels heavy. Carom seeds are known for easing gut discomfort, making this paratha suitable for winter breakfasts. It provides steady energy without relying on rich fillings.

Ingredients (Makes 4) Whole wheat flour – 1 cup

Ajwain – 1 teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Water – as needed

Oil – for cooking Instructions Mix flour, ajwain, salt, and water. Roll parathas. Cook on a tawa with little oil. Beetroot Stir-Fry Beetroot stir-fry adds natural antioxidants and fibre to everyday meals. Cooked lightly with spices, it supports circulation and recovery. This dish works well for lunch boxes and simple dinners.

Ingredients (Serves 2) Beetroot (grated) – 1½ cups

Oil – 1 tablespoon

Mustard seeds – ½ teaspoon

Salt – to taste Instructions Heat oil, add mustard seeds. Add beetroot and salt. Cook until soft but not mushy. Jeera Rasam Jeera rasam is a light, spiced broth often served when joints or digestion feel stressed. Cumin supports gut balance and helps the body recover from inflammation. It is commonly eaten warm with rice.

Ingredients (Serves 2) Cumin seeds – 1½ teaspoons

Tomato (crushed) – 1 small

Pepper – ¼ teaspoon

Water – 2 cups

Salt – to taste Instructions Boil tomatoes with water. Add cumin, pepper, and salt. Simmer for 5–7 minutes and serve warm. FAQs Are anti-inflammatory Indian recipes suitable for daily meals? Yes, these recipes use everyday ingredients and gentle cooking methods, making them suitable for regular consumption.

2. Do anti-inflammatory foods work for joint and muscle discomfort?

Regular intake supports overall balance and recovery, especially when combined with an active and healthy lifestyle.

3. Can children and elders eat anti-inflammatory Indian foods?

Yes, mild spices and simple ingredients make these dishes suitable for all age groups.