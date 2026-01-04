Moong Dal Chilla: 3 Stuffed Variations Under 200 Calories For A Perfect Weight Loss Diet

Winter meals often lean toward dishes that feel warm, filling, and easy to digest, making moong dal chilla a natural choice during colder months. Prepared from soaked and ground yellow moong dal, this traditional Indian pancake cooks quickly on a tawa and suits breakfast, lunch, or light dinners focused on balance rather than excess. Spinach Paneer Stuffed Moong Dal Chilla(freepik)

Moong dal chilla has roots in Indian home cooking, especially in regions where lentils formed the base of everyday meals. Historical food practices show moong dal being preferred for its light nature and versatility. Turning it into a chilla allowed households to create nourishing meals without long cooking hours, a habit that continues in modern kitchens.

From a nutritional point of view, moong dal is valued for its plant-based protein, fibre, and low fat content. These qualities make it suitable for weight-conscious eating, particularly in winter, when activity levels may reduce. The natural protein supports muscle maintenance, while fibre helps keep meals satisfying without increasing calorie intake.

Stuffing moong dal chilla with seasonal vegetables, paneer, or curd-based mixes adds variety without changing its core benefits. These under-200-calorie variations allow portion control while keeping meals interesting. Winter vegetables also contribute vitamins and minerals that support daily energy and digestion.

Moong dal chilla stands out as a winter-friendly dish because it relies on simple ingredients, minimal oil, and flexible fillings. Its ability to accommodate diverse dietary needs makes it a reliable option for those seeking structure and consistency in a winter weight-loss diet.

Moong Dal Chilla for Winter: 3 Light Stuffed Variations Under 200 Calories

Spinach Paneer Stuffed Moong Dal Chilla

Winter breakfasts feel more complete with warm, protein-rich options. Spinach paneer stuffed moong dal chilla uses soaked lentils for the base and a light filling of paneer and winter greens. It stays filling without excess oil, making it suitable for weight-focused winter meals.

Ingredients (Serves 1)

For chilla batter

Yellow moong dal (soaked 4 hours) – ½ cup

Ginger – ½ teaspoon

Cumin seeds – ¼ teaspoon

Salt – ¼ teaspoon

Water – as needed

For stuffing

Low-fat paneer (crumbled) – 2 tablespoons

Spinach (finely chopped) – ¼ cup

Black pepper – a pinch

Instructions

Blend soaked moong dal with ginger, cumin, salt, and water. Heat a non-stick tawa and spread batter thinly. Add spinach-paneer stuffing on one side. Fold and cook both sides using a few drops of oil.

Carrot Curd Stuffed Moong Dal Chilla

This winter-friendly variation adds mild sweetness from carrots and a fresh note from curd. Carrot curd-stuffed moong dal chilla is ideal for those seeking under-200-calorie meals that stay light yet satisfying on colder days.

Ingredients (Serves 1)

For chilla batter

Yellow moong dal (soaked) – ½ cup

Green chilli – ¼ teaspoon (optional)

Salt – ¼ teaspoon

Water – as needed

For stuffing

Grated carrot – ¼ cup

Thick curd – 2 tablespoons

Roasted cumin powder – a pinch

Instructions

Grind moong dal with salt and chilli into a smooth batter. Cook a thin chilla on a hot tawa. Mix carrot with curd and cumin powder. Spread stuffing, fold, and cook lightly on both sides.

Mushroom Onion Stuffed Moong Dal Chilla

Mushroom onion stuffed moong dal chilla brings earthy winter flavours into a simple lentil-based meal. The filling stays light while adding texture, making it suitable for weight loss diets that focus on warm, home-style cooking.

Ingredients (Serves 1)

For chilla batter

Yellow moong dal (soaked) – ½ cup

Ginger – ½ teaspoon

Salt – ¼ teaspoon

Water – as needed

For stuffing

Mushrooms (finely chopped) – ¼ cup

Onion (finely chopped) – 2 tablespoons

Black pepper – a pinch

Instructions

Blend moong dal with ginger, salt, and water. Lightly sauté mushrooms and onion without oil. Spread batter on the tawa and cook one side. Add stuffing, fold, and cook until evenly done.

FAQs

Is moong dal chilla suitable for winter weight loss diets?

Yes, it provides protein, warmth, and satiety while keeping calories controlled.

2. Can moong dal chilla be prepared without oil?

Yes, a non-stick pan allows cooking with minimal or no oil.

3. Which stuffing keeps moong dal chilla under 200 calories?

Vegetable-based or low-fat paneer fillings help keep calorie counts low.