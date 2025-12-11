Moong Dal Khichdi, Try This Protein-Rich Easy Winter Recipe At Home In 30 Minutes

Nothing can beat the love for Moong dal khichdi in winter meal plans! Moong dal holds a special, cherished place in every Indian household. It's the go-to lentil—light, easy to digest, and packed with nutrients, making it a staple across countless regional dishes. When the winter chill sets in, families naturally gravitate towards warm, comforting winter dishes, and that's where Khichdi shines as an absolute favourite. Khichdi is never only a mix of rice and lentils; it calls for warmth, nourishment, and healing. Even this is often the very first food introduced to babies and the ideal meal for anyone needing gentle sustenance. And for those who are aiming to lose weight and get into shape, adding this easy moong dal khichdi recipe to your diet will do the trick. Moong Dal Khichdi(Freepik)

This particular preparation, the Moong Dal Khichdi, elevates the classic dish by focusing on health without sacrificing flavour. Moong dal is an excellent source of protein and dietary fiber, providing sustained energy and supporting gut health. Adding winter vegetables, like carrots, peas, and beans, will add more vitamins and minerals to the dish and turn it into a tasty, balanced, and complete one-pot meal that is great for fighting the winter blues. This recipe also a go-getter that can be all set in about 30 minutes of cooking time. So, whether it’s for a Monday morning or busy weeknights, moong dal khichdi is always a hit.

According to studies, moong dal is an excellent source of plant-based protein and high in dietary fiber, aiding in digestion and promoting satiety, which supports weight management. It is high in vitamins B and C and minerals like potassium, magnesium, and iron, and it helps lower cholesterol and blood sugar. Moong dal is a popular food for recovery and general health because it is very easy to digest and has a light and cooling effect on the body. It also helps fight inflammation and supports heart health in general because it has a lot of antioxidants. Compounds in the mung bean are flavonoids (1.49–1.78 mg catechin equivalent/g), phenolic acids (1.81–5.97 mg rutin equivalent/g), and tannins (1.00–5.75 mg/g) [30,31,32,33].

Protein-Rich Moong Dal Khichdi Recipe For A Healthy Winter Meal



While looking for healthy winter recipes, this one can be your saviour. Making a light, easily digestible, porridge-like Moong Dal Khichdi takes too little prep time. Using a pressure cooker ensures the lentils and rice break down the right way, releasing their nutrients and getting the comforting texture you want in just a few minutes. This dish is high in protein and makes a great light but satisfying winter meal.

Ingredients You'll Need



1/2 cup split and husked moong dal (Yellow Moong Lentils)

1/2 cup non-sticky rice (Sona Masoori or similar)

1 tablespoon Ghee or Oil

1 teaspoon cumin Seeds (Jeera)

1/4 teaspoon Asafoetida (Hing) (Optional, for digestion)

1/3 cup finely chopped Onions

1 teaspoon finely chopped Ginger

1/2 teaspoon finely chopped Green Chili (Adjust to taste)

1/2 cup chopped Tomatoes

1/2 cup mixed winter vegetables (Carrots, Peas, Beans)

1/4 teaspoon Turmeric Powder

3 cups water

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnish

Step-by-Step Cooking Instructions For Moong Dal Khichdi

Rinse the moong dal and rice thoroughly together, then soak them in water for 10 minutes; drain and set aside. Heat the ghee in a 3-liter pressure cooker over medium flame, then add the cumin seeds. Once the cumin seeds start to splutter, add the asafoetida and finely chopped onions. Sauté the onions until they turn translucent, but not brown, which takes about 2-3 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes, ginger, and green chili, mixing well with the sautéed onions. Stir in the turmeric powder, salt, and the mixed winter vegetables, cooking for another minute. Add the drained rice and moong dal mixture to the cooker and sauté for 1-2 minutes until everything is well combined. Pour in the water, adjust the salt, close the lid, and pressure cook for 4-5 whistles on medium heat. Let the pressure release naturally before opening the lid; garnish with coriander and a drizzle of extra ghee before serving this nutritious winter meal.

FAQs:

Q: Is Moong Dal Khichdi truly easy to digest?

A: Yes, yellow moong dal is the lightest lentil, and when cooked to a soft consistency, it's very gentle on the stomach.

Q: Can I make this Khichdi recipe without a pressure cooker?

A: Yes, you can use a deep pot, but it will take longer, around 35-45 minutes, until the lentils and rice are fully tender.

Q: Why is this Khichdi considered a protein-rich meal?

A: Moong dal is naturally high in plant-based protein, and combining it with rice makes it a complete protein source