Moong Dal Chilla To Soya Kheema, 3 High-Protein Indian Recipes For Your Workout Days

High-protein meals play a crucial role on workout days because your muscles need fuel to recover and rebuild. Studies have highlighted that when you include enough protein in your diet, you support better strength, reduce post-workout tiredness and prevent muscle loss. Ingredients like dal, soya and pulses make it easy to prepare protein-rich meals without complicated cooking. Soya kheema (Freepik)

Protein also helps stabilise energy levels and keeps you full for longer, which is useful when you have a busy routine or long training sessions. Research shows that it supports metabolism, improves endurance and reduces the chances of overeating later in the day. Choosing high-protein recipes before or after a workout helps your body repair tissues faster and maintain better performance.

These 3 recipes, moong dal chilla, soya kheema and a wholesome lentil bowl, give the body fast and balanced nutrition. They cook quickly, offer steady energy, and are easy to add in your daily routine.

How To Make 3 High-Protein Indian Recipes For Your Workout Days

Moong Dal Chilla

It is a light yet protein-rich dish that supports pre-workout energy without making your stomach feel heavy. This dish keeps you full, improves digestion and helps maintain muscle strength. This quick recipe is perfect when you want something nutritious that fuels your body before exercise or helps recover afterwards.

Ingredients

1 cup moong dal (soaked for 2 hours)

1 green chilli

1-inch ginger

2 tbsp chopped coriander

½ tsp cumin

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Instructions

Take a blender and add soaked moong dal, chilli, ginger, cumin and salt. Blend until you get a smooth batter. Take a non-stick pan and grease it with oil. Pour a ladle of batter and spread it into a thin form. Cook it on medium heat, flip once golden. Repeat the same process for all chillas and serve it hot with green chutney.

Soya Kheema

Soya kheema is a delicious and high-protein meal that supports muscle repair and recovery after a workout. It keeps hunger controlled and offers steady energy through the day. Since soya absorbs spices well, it becomes a flavourful and satisfying option.

Ingredients

1 cup soya granules

1 chopped onion

1 chopped tomato

1 green chilli

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp oil

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp cumin

Salt to taste

1 tbsp chopped coriander

Instruction

Soak soya granules in hot water for 3 minutes, take them out and squeeze out the water. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Then add the onion and sauté until soft. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilli, cook for a minute. Add tomatoes, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt and cook until mushy. Add the soya granules and mix well. Cook for 4-5 minutes Garnish with coriander and serve

Lentil Bowl

This lentil power bowl is a balanced, protein-packed meal to help your body recover after intense workouts. The combination of dal, vegetables and basic spices will give you steady energy, support digestion and help muscles rebuild naturally.

Ingredients (Serves 1)

½ cup cooked masoor or moong dal

½ cup cooked rice or quinoa

¼ cup steamed vegetables (carrot, beans, peas)

1 tbsp ghee

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp turmeric

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp chopped coriander

Instructions