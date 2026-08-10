Which nutrients are essential for brain function? Neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla lists 5 and shares their food sources
Nutrients such as omega-3, iron, vitamin B12, and more, keeps the brain healthy and allows it to function at optimal capacity, explains Dr Rahul Chawla.
The brain is arguably the most important organ of the body, and needs proper sustenance to function properly. That includes not just glucose, but also other macro and micronutrients.
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Taking to Instagram on August 5, neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla listed five nutrients that the brain needs the most, as well as the sources of the stated nutrients.
1. Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 is essential for maintaining the myelin sheath of neurons of the brain. Its deficiency can cause brain fog, neuropathy, balance issues, and even memory loss.
“If you have a B12 deficiency, add meat, liver, fish, chicken, eggs, and dairy products like paneer, curd, and milk to your diet, and take B12 supplements in the proper dosage,” suggested Dr Chawla.
2. Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA, are a significant component of the brain cell membrane and support signal transmission between them. The best source of DHA is fish, according to the neurologist. Vegetarian options for Omega-3 include flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.
3. Iron
Iron is another essential micronutrient for the brain, and its deficiency can lead to fatigue, poor concentration, and cognitive slowing.
“In many patients, iron deficiency is also associated with Restless Leg Syndrome, where the patient feels an irresistible urge to move their legs, especially at night,” shared Dr Chawla. “If you are iron-deficient, you can add meat, fish, lentils, kidney beans (rajma), and spinach to your diet.”
4. Folic Acid
Folic acid is vital for normal brain functioning and RBC (red blood cell) production. Its long-term deficiency can cause memory problems, brain fog, and cognitive changes.
“Often, folate deficiency co-exists with B12 deficiency,” cautioned the neurologist. “If you have a folate deficiency, you can consume leafy green vegetables like spinach and fenugreek (methi), legumes, citrus fruits, eggs, and meat.”
5. Antioxidants (Flavonoids)
These reduce neuro-inflammation and enhance cognitive processing. Their best sources are berries, green leafy vegetables, and dark chocolate.
“In addition to these, choline, magnesium, and adequate protein intake also play a very important role in brain health. To keep your brain healthy, identify your deficiencies, correct them, and ensure that you are taking all the required nutrients in your diet,” shared the neurologist.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Rahul Chawla, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Neurology, is a consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital, Delhi, and the founder of HealthPil.com.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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