Are omega-3 supplements dangerous? Doctor busts myths around their heart health claims and cancer risks

What happens if I take omega-3 every day? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Over-the-counter omega-3 supplements provide essential fatty acids that offer the greatest health benefits and help prevent disease. However, new research from the University of East Anglia and the Cochrane Library shows that omega-3 supplements do not protect against cancer. In fact, they may slightly increase the chances of developing cancer. Most of the evidence on omega-3 comes from studies on fish oil supplements, according to Harvard Health.

The research team examined 47 trials involving adults who did not have cancer, those at higher risk of cancer, and those with a previous cancer diagnosis. They also reviewed 86 trials on heart-related events or deaths. In these reviews, more than 100,000 participants were randomly assigned to consume higher amounts of long-chain omega-3 fats (fish oils) or to maintain their usual intake for at least 1 year. The study focused on how many people died, were diagnosed with cancer, had heart attacks or strokes, or died from any of these diseases.

Omega-3 supplements for heart and cancer prevention People promote omega-3 fats worldwide because they believe these fats can help protect against, or even reverse diseases such as cancer, heart attack, and stroke. However, two reviews by researchers at the University of East Anglia found that omega-3 supplements may only slightly lower the risk of dying from coronary heart disease or having related events. In fact, they might slightly increase the risk of cancer.

The research shows that the effects of omega-3 supplements are minimal. Specifically, if 1,000 people take these supplements for about 4 years, 3 people may avoid dying from heart disease, and 6 people might prevent a heart event (like a heart attack).

An additional 3 people could develop cancer. The systematic reviews were published in the British Journal of Cancer and the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. The research team examined 47 trials involving adults without cancer, those at higher risk of cancer, and people with a previous cancer diagnosis, as well as 86 trials that looked at heart events or deaths.

Over 100,000 participants were randomly assigned to either eat more long-chain omega-3 fats (like fish oils) or keep their usual diet for at least a year in each review. The studies looked at how many people died or were diagnosed with cancer, had a heart attack or stroke, or died from these diseases. Is an omega-3 supplement safe for everyone? Omega-3 supplements are usually safe for most people when taken in the right amounts. However, they are not a guaranteed solution for heart health, as often claimed. The study above shows that healthy people might not gain much in terms of heart health benefits from these supplements. Additionally, taking very high doses can raise the risk of problems like irregular heartbeats (atrial fibrillation) and bleeding.

Health Shots spoke to Dr Nidhi Sahai, Nutrition and Dietetics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, who discussed common myths, the right types to choose, and the ideal daily intake.