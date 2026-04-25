Nutritionist reveals 10 surprising signs of Vitamin B12 deficiency you may be ignoring without realising it

Lack of vitamin B12 leads to a sad mood, which ultimately leads to brain fog. Vitamin B12 is linked to serotonin and dopamine production.

If you are tired all the time, then it means you are vitamin B12 deficient. B12 helps produce red blood cells that carry oxygen, and low vitamin B12 means low energy.

If you feel dizzy or tired most of the time, it might not be due to an excessive workload, but rather a vitamin B12 deficiency. This deficiency is not limited only to a particular age group but to everyone. Clinical Nutritionist , Shreya Shah, in an X post dated April 24, 2026, shared signs that reveal vitamin B12 deficiency and how to prevent it.

Vitamin B12 is essential for healthy cell production, including hair follicles and skin cells. So, if you are dealing with darkening of skin, especially over knuckles, hyperpigmentation on palms or soles, and Glossitis (a smooth, red, painful tongue), these are often subtle but can be early warning signs.

Animal products: VitB12 is created by special microorganisms and is found almost exclusively in animal products, such as fish, meat, dairy, and eggs. However, the B12 requirement is met with these foods only with highly effective absorption in the gut!

Here’s what you should eat to prevent this deficiency:

Here are the tests that can be done to check the levels of B12 deficiency -

If even while doing simple tasks, you feel breathlessness and palpitations , then you are B12 deficient.

If you feel like something is pitching you, then it might be an indicator of a B12 deficiency. B12 protects the myelin sheath around your nerves. "Pins and needles" (paresthesia) is a common neurological symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency, caused by nerve damage due to a lack of protective myelin.

5. Pins and needles all the time

Shreya highlighted that recurring mouth ulcers and a sore, inflamed tongue are classic B12 signs.

Plant-based foods: Plant-based produce, which are the sources for most of the other vitamins we need, contain almost no B12 – whether fruit, vegetables, nuts, or seeds. Only fermented foods contain small amounts of the vitamin.

How can you prevent vitamin B12 deficiency? Here’s how you can prevent this deficiency:

Include red meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy products in your diet.

Avoid alcohol: Frequent alcohol consumption can damage your digestive system and make it difficult for your body to absorb vitamin B12.

Manage your digestive issues.

What is the best time to take your vitamin B12 supplement? Shreya recommends taking B12 supplements at the start of the day as it gives a boost of energy. She highlights that taking a B12 supplement at night can mess with your sleep cycle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.