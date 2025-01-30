Do you often get mouth ulcers? Dentist shares what causes them and 4 easy ways to prevent it

Mouth ulcers are small sores that form on your gums, lips, tongue, inner cheeks or roof of your mouth. They're usually not dangerous, but they can be a huge inconvenience. If you get them often, worry not. According to Dr Katie Foster, a board-certified pediatric dentist, there's a simple way to get rid of them. Mouth ulcers may not be dangerous, but they can be inconvenient. (Pinterest)

In a recent video, Dr Katie shared causes and prevention tips for mouth ulcers. The clip shows what a mouth ulcer looks like. She shared the post with the caption, “Have you ever had an ulcer?! Gosh, they are a bummer to get! I get them from time to time, and they hurtttt! So, what causes them, and how can you prevent them?” She also suggested that if ulcers seem to affect you or your children more often than normal, one should ask their dental provider.

What causes mouth ulcers?

Per the dentist, mouth ulcers can pop up inside your mouth for several reasons, as mentioned below:

1. Trauma caused by a toothbrush, falling and hurting your mouth or while playing any kind of sports activity.

2. Ulcers can also occur because of a viral infection, stress (can be emotional stress, stress caused by going to bed late, while travelling, etc).

3. Food allergies or other types of sensitivity issues from SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate), food items, latex, or more can also lead to ulcers.

4. A few genetic conditions can also cause it.

How can you prevent ulcers?

To prevent ulcers from recurring or popping up in the first place, here are a few things you should remember, as suggested by Dr Katie:

1. If they are common, try to determine the cause behind them.

2. Try switching toothpaste to an SLS-free option. It is an easy switch. Additionally, lots of people can be sensitive to sodium lauryl sulfate, which is found in a lot of daily-use items like soaps, shampoos, body washes and toothpaste.

3. Limit your salt and/or sugar intake.

4. Consume vitamin B12 (ideally injected).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.