Do you have persistent bad breath? Doctor shares how it may be related to your gut: 'Instead of using mouthwash…"

Do you suffer from persistent bad breath? If, even after using mouthwash or brushing twice a day, the problem persists, the answer may be related to your oral microbiome, gut health, and hydration. Dr Shirley Koeh, MD, Functional Medicine and Nutrition (IFM, FMMA), addressed the issue of persistent bad breath in one of her recent Instagram posts. The doctor suggested to maintain oral hygiene, one should never forget to hydrate themselves.

Also Read | How to achieve the perfect morning oral hygiene routine: Dentist recommends 10 essential steps

Resolving persistent bad breath

Per the doctor, when you have persistent bad breath even after you have already brushed and flossed your teeth, cleaned your tongue, and even used mouthwash, the first step is to visit your dentist. “Bad breath normally indicates that you might have some infection in your oral cavity, but if your dentist has already ruled this out, we now have to look at something that you might be missing,” she said.

If not the oral cavity, then what?

In the video, which she captioned “Resolving Persistent Bad Breath: Oral Microbiome and Gut Health,” Dr Koeh said the bad breath may be because of a compromised oral microbiome.

She explained, “Many people think that using mouthwash can really kill all the germs inside [the mouth] that's causing the bad breath. But they will also kill the bacteria in your oral microbiome. So, instead of using mouthwash to instantly settle a bad breath problem, a better choice will be using oral probiotics to build up the good bacteria in your oral microbiome.”

Second, to maintain oral hygiene, one should always remember to hydrate themselves. According to Dr Koeh, a dry mouth can exacerbate bad breath by allowing the bad bacteria to thrive. “Having yourself hydrated constantly can help with your problem of bad breath,” she said.

Lastly, she stressed not to forget that oral microbiome is always linked to your gut microbiome. So, if you have a problem with your gut, fix your gut first, and then your bad breath will go away automatically.

What is oral microbiome?

For the uninitiated, the oral microbiome refers specifically to microorganisms (bacteria, archaea, fungi, Mycoplasma, protozoa, and viruses) that inhabit the human oral cavity. Practising good oral hygiene can help improve and maintain the health of your oral microbiome by preventing the growth of harmful bacteria. This means brushing twice daily and flossing daily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.