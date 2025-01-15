Woman says drinking okra water for 6 months ‘changed her life’, improved gut health: Doctor reveals if it actually works

What did the beauty influencer say

Zareefa said in the clip, “I have been drinking okra water for six months and here is how it has absolutely changed my life.” Areefa then shared the first change, saying, “My bloating has gone down a significant amount because when the okra is soaked into the water, it releases soluble and insoluble fibre, which help with the bloating and digestion in general.”

She added, “My skin is so much brighter, smoother and shinier. The anti-oxidants found in okra water has improved my skin texture tremendously... so I typically drink 60 ounces (1.7 litre) of okra water at least 3-4 times a week. I know the consistency might freak out a bunch of you, but honestly, it just tastes like water, especially if you drink it straight with a straw.”

Potential gut health benefits of okra water

Dr Karan Rajan said in his video that okra water is a prebiotic, feeding the good bacteria in the gut, which can lead to a more balanced gut microbiome. It may help regulate bowel movements, prevent constipation, and support the absorption of nutrients.

He said, “If you want to improve your gut health, drinking okra water might actually help. This okra slime is basically plant lube. It is called mucilage and while it may look like your vegetables are oozing, this plant slime is actually a soluble dietary fibre with gut-friendly superpowers.”

Dr Rajan added, “When you mix okra mucilage with water, it forms a gel-like substance in your gut and this gel absorbs water, bulking up your stool to make it thick and juicy. But the benefits of mucilage don't stop there. It also acts as a prebiotic buffet for your microbiome, allowing beneficial bacteria to thrive. It also slows down gastrointestinal transit – that is a fancy word for saying food takes longer to pass through the digestive system. So you are fuller for longer, which can aid with any weight loss effort.”

Okra water has potential aid for weight loss

While okra water is not a magic bullet for weight loss (you have to combine it with a balanced diet and regular exercise for optimal results), Dr Rajan says it can aid weight loss.

He said, “Meanwhile, the gel-like structure also binds to cholesterol in your gut helping to lower LDL cholesterol levels. If drinking okra-infused water feels like sipping vegetable-flavoured regret, you will be pleased to know that cooking and eating okra is actually even better for you. It still delivers mucilage along with micronutrients and insoluble fibre.”

He concluded, “But if you are looking to spread the love and get the slime, you could also get mucilage in aloe vera, psyllium husk, flaxseeds and chai seeds. Happy sliming!”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.