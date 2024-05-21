Surprising health benefits of eating bhindi or okra from lowering cholesterol to managing blood sugar

Some like its taste, others not so much, but Bhindi or Okra finds its way into nearly every Indian kitchen during the summer thanks to its amazing nutritional profile. Whether you like Bhindi fry, Bhindi Masala or Kurkuri Bhindi, okra or lady finger can be turned into endless variations. A powerhouse of antioxidants, soluble and insoluble fibre, several carbohydrates, minerals and vitamins, Bhindi or okra is known to keep heart diseases, type 2 diabetes, digestive issues and certain kinds of cancers away. (Also read: Eat kundru for weight loss, controlling blood sugar; know all amazing benefits of ivy gourd) Eating Bhindi regularly can also help prevent kidney disease and also aid in lowering high cholesterol levels.

The polysaccharides present in immature Okra pods possessed considerable antiadhesive properties which means they remove the adhesive between bacteria and stomach tissue, preventing the cultures from spreading, as per a study.

"Okra, or bhindi, is a nutrient-dense meal, which means that it has a lot of vitamins and minerals for a small calorie count. It's a great source of dietary fibre, which can aid in preventing constipation and promoting digestive health. Okra also contains high levels of minerals like potassium, calcium, and magnesium, as well as vitamins C, K, and folate," says Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS & Nutritionist.

BENFITS OF BHINDI

Dr Patil shares other benefits of bhindi or okra for your health