Woman's vaping video from Bali shows inhaling 1 vape pod worse than smoking 12 cigarettes: Doctor reveals the truth

'Dr Karan Rajan, a UK surgeon, recently shared a social media user's video to explain how people are unaware of just how addictive vaping is compared to traditional smoking. The clip showed a woman discovering the true contents of her vape pod as the text on the clip said, “Pov (point of view): You have been vaping in Bali for the past month and read this.” Also read | Belgium first EU country to ban disposable e-cigarettes Dr Karan Rajan posted a video of a woman discovering the true contents of her vape pod. (Instagram/ Karan Rajan)

'The truth about vaping'

The video then zoomed into her vape pod – which said one such vape pod was equal to a pack of 12 cigarettes – before the shocked woman threw it away. Sharing the video, Dr Rajan wrote in his Instagram caption, “The truth about vaping…”

He further said, “PPS (post-postscript) to emphasise my point: the debate is not vaping versus smoking. Clearly, smoking has more harmful effects. The real issue is vaping versus other SAFER and BETTER quit smoking alternatives… which all slam dunk vaping as a tool in terms of their efficacy in allowing you to quit.”

Dr Rajan went on to suggest there is little evidence that vaping actually helps people cut smoking out of their lives altogether. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant, respiratory and critical care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals agreed that vaping is far from a safe alternative to smoking, presenting a dangerous and potentially life-threatening pathway for individuals seeking to quit tobacco.

But before we get into the risks you’re likely exposing yourself to when you pick up any vape, let's find out what Dr Rajan said.

'One vape pod is easily a pack of cigarettes or more'

In the clip, he explained, “If you think vaping is the best way to quit smoking, you've been lied to. First, some vaping maths: a single vape pod can contain around 60mg of nicotine, depending on the brand and strength. For comparison, one cigarette can deliver around 2mg of nicotine to the body. So, one vape pod is easily a pack of cigarettes or more. Because vaping is smoother and comes in fun flavours... people can puff away and chain vape through multiple pods, unknowingly super dosing nicotine, turbo-charging their addiction and frying their dopamine pathways faster than you can say blue raspberry cloud. And let's not kid ourselves, those mango-flavoured nicotine pods are hooking kids who would have otherwise never touched nicotine.”

Dr Rajan added, “According to evidence, which is conveniently ignored, vaping is only moderately better than trying to quit smoking cold turkey when it comes to quitting smoking. Vaping has a quit-smoking success rate of around 7-10 percent. Behavioural therapy has a success rate of 10-15 percent. Nicotine replacement therapy 15-20 percent, and combination therapy – both nicotine replacement therapy and counselling – has a success rate of 25-30 percent. Vaping is Big Tobacco 2.0 rebranded with a slick PR team, and the long-term risks are emerging. By normalising nicotine use and ignoring safer alternatives, vaping has created a shiny, fruit trap for an entire new generation of addicts. We've reinvented the wheel of addiction but added LED lights and bubblegum flavour.”

Thanks to its convenience, social acceptance, and addictive qualities, vaping has a grip on a growing number of folks. (Freepik)

The issue with vaping

The coloured tubes and the candy flavourings make the vaping devices seem innocent enough, and for many, they seem like the perfect accompaniment to a night out. However, despite marketing claims, e-cigarettes are not a harmless solution but a complex health hazard that introduces multiple severe risks to users, Dr Rajesh Chawla tells HT.

“The chemical composition of vaping liquids contains numerous toxic substances, including formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and heavy metals, which can cause significant damage to respiratory systems and overall human health,” he says.

Dr Chawla adds that medical research increasingly reveals the devastating consequences of vaping, highlighting its potential to cause irreversible lung injuries and chronic respiratory complications. “Unlike traditional nicotine replacement therapies, vaping does not effectively support smoking cessation but instead creates a new form of addiction. The devices manipulate users' psychological dependencies, maintaining and potentially intensifying nicotine consumption through appealing flavours and seemingly modern technology,” he says.

Moreover, vaping poses a substantial threat to younger populations, ‘acting as a gateway to traditional smoking and normalising addictive behaviours’, Dr Chawla says. The attractive packaging, diverse flavours, and perceived 'cool'factor make these devices particularly dangerous for adolescents and young adults, according to him.

He says, “Scientific studies consistently demonstrate that e-cigarette users experience higher oxidative stress, compromised immune functioning, and increased risks of cardiovascular diseases. The long-term health consequences of vaping remain largely unknown, creating an additional layer of uncertainty and potential risk.”

How to quit

Thanks to its convenience, social acceptance, and addictive qualities, vaping has a grip on a growing number of folks — so the question is, how do you quit vaping?

“Medical professionals strongly advise against considering vaping as a legitimate smoking cessation method. Instead, individuals should seek scientifically proven, medically supervised strategies that prioritise comprehensive health and genuine nicotine independence. Ultimately, vaping represents a deceptive and potentially harmful alternative that fails to address the root causes of smoking addiction while introducing new and potentially more insidious health risks,” Dr Chawla says.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.