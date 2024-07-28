The gut microbiota, comprising of many microorganisms - including bacteria, viruses and fungi - plays a pivotal role in various aspects of our health where beyond aiding digestion and nutrient absorption, it significantly influences our immune system. An imbalanced gut microbiota can set the stage for inflammation and age-related diseases but the good news is that you can exert control over your gut microbiota to support healthy ageing. 6 healthy food swaps to support good gut health: Alternatives to white bread, ice creams, sugary beverages and more (Photo by Behance)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Riya Desai, Senior Dietitian at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai's Mira Road, suggested some healthy swaps to support a good gut health -

1. Replace white bread with Multigrain bread, oats, or quinoa.

Whole grains are high in fiber, which supports gut health by feeding the beneficial bacteria in your gut. Multigrain breads are also enriched with seeds that are a great source of Omega 3 fatty acids that works as an antioxidant and provides with essential nutrients.

2. Swap out processed meats like deli meat or sausages with lean proteins like chicken, fish, or plant-based options.

Processed meats can contain additives that may disrupt the gut microbiome. Although while consuming lean meat one must remember to consume it in the grilled or baked or boiled form rather than fried to reduce the loss of nutrients via excessive processing of the food. Frying the lean protein will reduce the protein and nutrients content and in turn increase the fat content.

3. Instead of sugary drinks, opt for water, unsweetened green or blue pea flower tea, or infused water with fruits and herbs or spices like cinnamon sticks.

One can easily consume fresh juice unstrained and unsweetened, coconut water, buttermilk, etc. Reducing sugar intake can help maintain a healthy gut and avoid the extra calories and weight gain.

4. Trade in potato chips for crunchy veggies like carrots, cucumbers, or bell peppers, air fried or baked spinach or sweet potato chips with varieties of hummus.

Vegetables are rich in fiber and prebiotics, which nourish the good bacteria in your gut. They're not fried either and hence does not have bad effects on the body, hummus adds on to the protein dose!

5. Replace ice cream with plain Greek yogurt or kefir and add one a few slices of fruits to it.

One could also make a few popsicles made of milk or coconut water with cut or grinded fruit and enjoy the healthy ice cream!These dairy products contain probiotics, fruits add on to the fiber which are beneficial bacteria that can improve gut health.

6. Swap out refined grains like white rice for whole grains like brown rice, quinoa or farro.

Whole grains are high in fiber and resistant starch, which can feed the good bacteria in your gut.

Remember, small changes in your diet can make a big difference in supporting a healthy gut. Aim for a diverse, fiber-rich diet to keep your gut microbiome thriving.