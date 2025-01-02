Woman shows rubbing banana peel on face works like Botox for brightening skin: But does it really and is it safe?

There's no scientific evidence that banana peels can reduce wrinkles, and rubbing a banana peel on your face can be a substitute for Botox. However, there are anecdotal claims from social media users who say banana peels work like Botox. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pravin Banodkar, MBBS, DNB (dermatology), and co-founder of Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB), shared his view on using bananas as a Botox substitute. Also read | ‘I had a paralysed face’: Chhavi Mittal reveals her ‘horrible experience with Botox’ Aareefa, founder of Ammu Beauty Brand, said in a recent video on Instagram that 'you don't need Botox, all you need is banana peel'. (Instagram/ Aareefa)

Are banana peel facials just as good as Botox?

The short answer is: no. But first, let's hear what Aareefa, founder of Ammu Beauty Brand, which is inspired by Ayurvedic traditions, said in a recent video she posted on Instagram. Alongside a video of her demonstrating her beauty ritual of rubbing banana peel on her face, she wrote, “Banana peel instead of Botox?? Yes for me!”

In the clip, she said, “You don't need Botox, all you need is banana peel. Inside of banana peel... is amazing for brightening the skin, fine line and wrinkles and also fading pigmentation. You go ahead and rub this banana peal on your skin. It is brightening, hydrating and soothing. Just think of it as preventable Botox and focus it on your fine lines and wrinkles and anywhere you have hyperpigmentation.”

Aareefa added, “Do this as much as possible throughout the week, and you are going to see a huge difference in just the brightening, hydration and texture of your skin. I remember my mom doing this almost every single day... So, once you are done rubbing it, just leave it on for 10 minutes and then go ahead and wash it off with warm water. Do this consistently and I can promise you, you are not going to need Botox. How easy was that?”

How does Botox work?

Botulinum toxin — often referred to by the brand name Botox — wasn't always the Magic Eraser for wrinkles and fine lines like you might know it as today. But can banana peels really serve as an alternative to the cosmetic procedure?

Before we get to that, however, let's first answer the common question: what is Botox, exactly? “Botox works by temporarily blocking nerve signals to muscles, preventing them from contracting and reducing the appearance of wrinkles," Dr Pravin Banodkar says.

He adds, “As a board-certified dermatologist, I am deeply concerned about the viral trend promoting banana peel application on facial skin for 'Botox-like effects'.”

When asked about Aareefa's video, Dr Pravin Banodkar says it's crucial to understand that most such DIY skincare videos are primarily motivated by generating engagement metrics – likes, shares, and followers – rather than providing evidence-based skincare advice. He says, “While some creators might share genuine personal experiences, these anecdotal results cannot be considered scientific evidence and often employ specific lighting, filters, and camera angles to create misleading 'before and after' effects.”

Another Instagram user recently shared a video of her ‘better than Botox banana peel facial’:

So do banana peels work like Botox?

“In contrast to Botox, banana peels only offer temporary hydration or plumping. Claims that equate banana peel application to Botox are not only unfounded but also dangerously misleading. Additionally, these trends fail to acknowledge the serious safety risks associated with applying banana peels to the skin,” Dr Pravin Banodkar says.

While banana peels contain beneficial compounds like polyphenols, vitamins (A, B, C, E), and antioxidants that may offer mild, temporary skin benefits, the risk of pesticide exposure makes them unsuitable for skincare use, Dr Pravin Banodkar says, “Any temporary 'smoothing' effect users report is likely due to surface hydration effects that can be safely achieved with regular moisturisers.”

Risk factors

Banana peels, particularly from commercially grown bananas, can contain significant pesticide residues. Dr Pravin Banodkar says, “While these pesticides are deemed safe for consumption after proper washing (as the edible portion is protected by the peel), directly applying these peels to your skin presents a different risk entirely. The peel, which acts as a protective barrier, is specifically where agricultural chemicals accumulate.”

He says that rubbing this on your face could lead to:

⦿ Direct skin exposure to pesticide residues

⦿ Potential absorption of agricultural chemicals through the skin

⦿ Risk of skin reactions, irritation, or sensitization

⦿ Possible long-term exposure effects if used daily

Final thoughts

For those seeking anti-aging treatments, please consult a qualified dermatologist who can recommend safe, proven treatments. Dr Pravin Banodkar says, “While the desire for natural skin care solutions is understandable, not all 'natural' treatments are safe, and viral trends driven by social media metrics rather than scientific evidence could potentially expose users to unnecessary chemical risks.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.