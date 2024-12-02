‘I had a paralysed face’: Chhavi Mittal reveals her ‘horrible experience with botox’

Chhavi Mittal, in a recent podcast, spoke about her experience with botox and how it left her face paralysed for over a year. The podcast featuring Dermatologist and Dermatosurgeon Dr Agni Kumar Bose, was done with the intention of sharing personal experiences and busting myths related to dermal botox and surgeries. Also read | Chhavi Mittal recalls daughter Areeza asking 'are you going to die' when she spoke about her cancer diagnosis Chhavi, in one segment of the podcast spoke about her first botox experience.(Instagram/@chhavihussein, Unsplash)

Botox left her face paralysed

Chhavi, in one segment of the podcast spoke about her first botox experience done on her face. She went to a cosmetologist who suggested Masseter botox. Chhavi said that she believes that her pain threshold is high, however, she mistakenly moved during the procedure which made the needle go somewhere else. That mistake made one side of the face lose sensation for over a year. “As an actor, it was a very very tough phase for me,” Chhavi added.

However, Chhavi kept visiting the clinic to try and reverse the effects of the wrongly-done botox treatment on her face. The cosmetologist suggested radio frequency to minimalise the effects, but nothing worked.

Research before going for botox

Chhavi added that it took her more than six to seven months for the botox treatment to reverse the effects. She also extensively researched about botox after the treatment went wrong for her. Chhavi suggested in the podcast that it is important to research about it, before going for it; not the other way round. However, Dr Agni Kumar Bose added that botox is one of the most forgiving of all molecules. Also read | Botox can help to tackle those embarrassing sweaty palms. Here's how palmar hyperhidrosis can pose problems

In an earlier article in HT, Dr. Debraj Shome mentioned, “Botox is injected by injectors hence your injector needs to be trained and a specialist so that the chances of side effects with botox are almost zero. With a trained person, should there be any small alterations required, it is easy to perform. But, if your injector does not have the requisite qualification and experience, then obviously the botox is not to blame. It is absolutely imperative to undergo the treatment under an expert. it’s important to remember that Botulinum toxin is one of the most poisonous substances known to man and if not administered and used carefully it can lead to grievous harm. If the injections are not given correctly, they can cause bruising, bleeding and swelling.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.